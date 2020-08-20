COVID-positive inmate twice taken to Brazos County courtroom by mistake

An inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 was taken to a Brazos County courtroom this week before the required quarantine period was complete, officials said.
According to Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk, the inmate was due for pretrial jury selection in the 361st District Court. The inmate had experienced symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Aug. 8 and was subsequently tested for the disease and quarantined in an isolation dormitory cell. A test returned positive Aug. 11.
“And so that inmate was in a one-person cell,” Kirk said. “I think there’s [about] 24 cells in a dormitory. That is where our transport division folks got notice that this person was supposed to be in trial, not aware that [the person] was in a designated isolated cell. They called out the inmate, dressed the inmate up and transported that person [to court].”
This inmate was taken to court twice; once on Monday and again on Tuesday, which is before the CDC-recommended quarantine time had passed. The person had not been showing any of the initial symptoms first experienced Aug. 8 and wore a face mask while in court, Kirk said.
On Tuesday, the inmate was transported to the court alongside a healthy general population inmate scheduled for an event with the 85th District Court. Deputies then realized their mistake in transporting a recently positive-testing inmate too soon and notified 361st District Court Judge Steve Smith, who declined to comment, citing the pending court case.
The inmate who was not COVID-19 positive was scheduled to go to trial with the 85th District Court and was granted a mistrial by Judge Kyle Hawthorne, Kirk said. That inmate was never returned to general population, as it is the jail’s policy during the pandemic to segregate new or returning inmates with only their recently booked peers. The inmate will not be entered into general population until a negative COVID-19 test result, Kirk explained.
The COVID-19 positive inmate’s trial date has been temporarily suspended by Smith.
Kirk apologized for the exposure, citing the department’s lack of communication as the cause of this oversight.
“Our failure was that people in the transport [division of the BCSO] and court coordination weren’t aware that that inmate was in isolation,” Kirk said. “I think everybody just assumed that somebody else had made the communications. It’s a failure on our part and has been fixed. All our isolation dorms and quarantine dorms will be marked [as such].”
Now, if an inmate tests positive for COVID-19, that information will be given to transport division. The practice at the jail has been that if an inmate who tests positive does not exhibit symptoms at the end of the 10th day, they will be tested again, Kirk said. If they test negative, they will be reintegrated back in general population.
The positive-testing inmate, though not exhibiting symptoms, had not been retested for COVID-19 and would not be considered general population ready.
For several months following the start of the pandemic, the county’s courtrooms hosted virtual hearings. This month, Kirk said, the courts have started to resume more face-to-face hearings and trials. The county is in the process of listing anyone who may have been affected by the COVID-19 positive inmate while at the court, and making contact with those people.
“We have asked risk management with the county to help us with contact tracing, and that’s being conducted as we speak,” Kirk said. “... We failed, and I’m not hiding that fact. We should have done better, and we will fix the problem and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Two BCSO staff members remain in the hospital from COVID-19. One inmate recently hospitalized with the disease has been released from the hospital and returned to the jail, Kirk said.
