COVID death toll hits 400 in Brazos County

The number of Brazos County residents who had died from COVID-19 hit 400 over the weekend.
Twenty-six virus-related deaths have been reported in Brazos County this month. No details have been released about the deaths.
Brazos County's first case of COVID-19 was reported March 17, 2020, and the county's first death was reported 11 days later.
Since then, the Department of State Health Services has reported 54,285 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County.
State health officials reported 19 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents over the weekend.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has fallen to 20, a new low for the year, according to figures posted on a Texas Department of State Health Services website.
The Brazos County Health Department is no longer reporting COVID-19 case numbers. The number of active cases in the county and the county’s positivity rate are unknown.
A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 80 as of Thursday, the last date for which figures were posted.
Seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.
The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.16% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.
There were 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 555 staffed hospital beds in the region, 115 were available Sunday, according to state figures.
Health officials said 508,474 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.
The state reported nine new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over the weekend. State health officials said the county has had 5,330 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.
Statewide
On Sunday, 909 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 virus-related deaths were reported in Texas.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state was over 5.4 million, according to state figures.
Across the state, 3,722 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday.
State officials said 83,516 Texans have died of COVID-19 as of Sunday.