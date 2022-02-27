COVID death toll hits 400 in Brazos County

Seven Brazos County residents were hospitalized Thursday for treatment of symptoms related to the virus, the Brazos County Health District said.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 2.16% as of Sunday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.

There were 12 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley region on Sunday, with two new patients admitted in the past 24 hours, according to the Department of State Health Services. One COVID-19 patient was on a ventilator in the region, and there were two intensive care unit beds available in the region. Of the 555 staffed hospital beds in the region, 115 were available Sunday, according to state figures.

Health officials said 508,474 tests for COVID-19 had been administered by Brazos County health care providers since the pandemic began.

The state reported nine new probable COVID-19 cases in Brazos County over the weekend. State health officials said the county has had 5,330 total probable cases since officials began keeping track in September 2020.