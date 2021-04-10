 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines available in Benchley today
Brazos County emergency management officials and St. Joseph Health are co-hosting a vaccine clinic in Benchley today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Joseph Athletic Complex. 

Appointments are not required, and as of 10 a.m., plenty of vaccines remained available.

The St. Joseph Athletic Complex is at 6044 Rye Loop. The entrance is off OSR.

Another 200 doses are set to be distributed through the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association on April 17.

