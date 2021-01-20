COVID-19 vaccinations offered to Normangee shoppers due to storm-related power outage

One hundred Normangee shoppers received an unexpected but welcome surprise last weekend when visiting a Brookshire Brothers grocery store — a COVID-19 vaccination that they hadn’t pre-registered to receive.

A Jan. 10 storm that brought 8 inches of snow to Normangee caused a power outage, leaving Brookshire Brothers pharmacy unable to keep its freezer with 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the proper temperature, a press release states.

The power outage prevented the pharmacy from reaching anyone who was on the waitlist, Amy Smith, pharmacist at Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy in Normangee said in the press release. Even if they had been able to reach those people, Smith said she would not have wanted to ask them to get out in the snow and ice to get their vaccine. So Smith and her staff went to the neighboring Brookshire Brothers grocery store and vaccinated 100 customers who said they were interested.

“Brookshire Brothers shoppers who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were thankful that we were not allowing any doses to go wasted and were filled with joy that they happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Smith said via email on Tuesday.