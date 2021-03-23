COVID-19 vaccinations available to all adults in Texas beginning Monday

All adults in Texas will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Tuesday.
A panel of Texas health experts recommended the move as officials expect a rise in vaccine supplies next week, according to a DSHS press release.
The Brazos Center vaccine hub made a similar move Monday, as the hub’s vaccine appointment website, brazoshub.com, was opened to all adults at 5 p.m. because appointment registration had slowed. Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart told county commissioners that about 1,500 available appointments were claimed in an hour.
In a press release, Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said the decision to open vaccines to all adults was made “to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases.” Garcia said Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December.
“As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death — such as older adults,” Garcia said.
Also next week, DSHS will launch a website to allow people to register for a shot through some public health providers. The public will be able to enroll in a scheduler to identify upcoming vaccine clinics hosted by DSHS or a participating local health department — and be notified when new clinics and appointments become available. Individuals can continue to find additional providers though the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
Locally, vaccine appointments spots for vaccines become available each week on Fridays at 10 a.m., through the brazoshub.com website. Stewart expects the hub will receive about 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine each week, though official word comes on Thursdays. Countywide, about 45,000 people have received at least one vaccine dose.