 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccinations at Brazos Center pushed back to Friday due to weather
0 comments

COVID-19 vaccinations at Brazos Center pushed back to Friday due to weather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed through Friday in anticipation of inclement weather, officials said Saturday.

In place of any appointments scheduled earlier in the week, there will be a day-long vaccination event Friday with the hope of distributing at least 2,500 of the 3,000 doses received, according to a press release from Heather Bush, St. Joseph Health marketing director.

Previously scheduled recipients should see an updated email invite in the next few days, officials said. Staff and volunteers scheduled for shifts during these times also will receive notification changes. Measures have been put into place to accommodate recipients and staff, including tents and outdoor heaters.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert