COVID-19 vaccinations at Brazos Center pushed back to Friday due to weather

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed through Friday in anticipation of inclement weather, officials said Saturday.

In place of any appointments scheduled earlier in the week, there will be a day-long vaccination event Friday with the hope of distributing at least 2,500 of the 3,000 doses received, according to a press release from Heather Bush, St. Joseph Health marketing director.

Previously scheduled recipients should see an updated email invite in the next few days, officials said. Staff and volunteers scheduled for shifts during these times also will receive notification changes. Measures have been put into place to accommodate recipients and staff, including tents and outdoor heaters.