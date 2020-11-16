COVID-19 pandemic falls short of silencing choir students

Masks and virtual concerts have become the new normal for members of the Wellborn Middle School choir.
Whether the students are in the choir room — in staggered chairs instead of risers — or outside, the students remain spread apart and wear masks, abiding by guidelines provided by the Texas Music Educators Association and the American Choral Directors Association, said Eric Eaks, fine arts director for the College Station school district.
Wellborn Middle School eighth grader Ella Feldhake said the distance and masks can make it more difficult to learn the music than usual, but choir is still fun.
Gail Lewis, choir director at Wellborn Middle School and Pecan Trail Intermediate School, said she learned at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that when people are by themselves, they want something beautiful and creative. That is what music provides, she said.
“They’re putting beautiful things into the world with their choral skills, and it’s a little bit challenging, but we’re doing it, and we’re doing it in the safest way that we know how,” Lewis said. “Obviously taking care of the kids and their safety is our highest priority, but we want them to have some semblance of normal. We’re doing it. We’re doing choir the best we know how.”
Abigail Arnold, who is in seventh grade at the school, said wearing a mask and sometimes cutting rehearsal short to disinfect their chairs is not how she expected or wanted to start middle school choir.
“But it’s still really fun because we still get to actually be with people because we’re doing in-person,” she said.
The students at home are getting the same instruction, with Lewis creating videos of herself teaching each of the songs.
When the in-person students were doing a sight-reading assignment, she took a video of the class, so the students at home could feel like they were part of the class.
“You can’t make it the same, but it’s as close as you can get,” she said.
During the recent UIL Solo and Ensemble auditions, where it is just the student and the judge in an auditorium or large room, Lewis said, she had one virtual student earn a top-rating for her audition.
“She did all that work at home on her own, and I was super impressed with her,” she said. “That takes a lot of self-control to do that work on your own and to practice on your own because you don’t have that community helping you out with your part.”
Each class has about 15 students, and when they do their virtual concerts, there are about 50 students. Instead of meeting in the choir room for the concerts, they move to the library where they have more room to spread out. Still with their masks on, they perform while Eaks videos the performance. A link to the video is then sent to parents.
During one of those recordings, the principal heard the choir and invited them to perform for the staff meeting that was taking place in the cafeteria. It was a highlight for the students, Lewis said, because it was their first performance with a live audience this year. It did not matter that the audience was the teachers they see every day, she said.
Lewis described choir as a community and a family.
“They sing together, and they work together beautifully in perfect harmony, and they love to spend time together, so this has put a challenge on that, but they’re making the best of it,” she said.
In addition to the changes in the classroom, the students have not been able to take field trips like they usually would, such as to the Texas Renaissance Festival for the fair’s School Days Music Fest.
“There’s a lot of information out there about how choirs can be super spreaders, and they can be super spreaders if you’re not safe about it,” Lewis said. “If you don’t wear a mask, and you stand really close together, and you carry on as usual, then, yeah, it can be a super spreader. But I think that the way that we’re doing it right now is about as safe as you can possibly make something.”
Nothing is without risk, Lewis said. But depriving students of choir is also a risk, she said.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing as best we can with a mask on and a smile in our hearts. We’re going to keep singing,” she said.
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
History in Motion
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.