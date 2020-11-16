COVID-19 pandemic falls short of silencing choir students

“But it’s still really fun because we still get to actually be with people because we’re doing in-person,” she said.

The students at home are getting the same instruction, with Lewis creating videos of herself teaching each of the songs.

When the in-person students were doing a sight-reading assignment, she took a video of the class, so the students at home could feel like they were part of the class.

“You can’t make it the same, but it’s as close as you can get,” she said.

During the recent UIL Solo and Ensemble auditions, where it is just the student and the judge in an auditorium or large room, Lewis said, she had one virtual student earn a top-rating for her audition.

“She did all that work at home on her own, and I was super impressed with her,” she said. “That takes a lot of self-control to do that work on your own and to practice on your own because you don’t have that community helping you out with your part.”