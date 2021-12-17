COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Brazos County; 26 new cases of the virus reported Friday

The number of Brazos County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has grown to seven this week after just one person was hospitalized with the virus on Monday.

Brazos County health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents Friday. The number of active cases rose for the third straight day, to 239.

Brazos County officials have confirmed 33,689 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

A Texas A&M University website said the number of active, self-reported cases of the virus among students, faculty members and staff was 37 as of Tuesday, the last date for which figures were posted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with the Brazos County Health District said 33,082 cases were considered recovered as of Friday; health officials classify all cases older than two weeks as recovered.

The percentage of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state’s Trauma Service Area N — Brazos County and six surrounding counties — was 1.73% on Wednesday, the last date for which figures were reported. Other counties in the Brazos Valley region are Burleson, Robertson, Grimes, Madison, Washington and Leon.