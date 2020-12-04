Couple charged in girl’s death, accused shooter indicted by Brazos County grand jury

The father and stepmother of a 6-year-old girl who died in late October and a Texas A&M graduate student who was arrested following an October shooting at Hensel Park were among 34 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• Justin Hopper, 29, and Jessica Bundren, 40, were arrested on consecutive days in late October following an investigation into the death of a 6-year-old girl. According to an arrest report, detectives investigating the death of the child on Oct. 27 observed contusions on the girl’s body and face as well as bruising on her legs in different stages of healing.
Bundren told officials the girl had stopped breathing, but she didn’t know why, according to the police report. The woman told detectives she had spanked the girl with a belt as punishment that day, the report states.
According to an arrest affidavit for Hopper, who was arrested one day after Bundren, the girl’s twin sister showed signs of physical abuse and told investigators she had been spanked by her dad with a paddle he made at work.
Both Bundren and Hopper were indicted Thursday on first-degree felony charges of injury to a child. Injury to a child is considered a second-degree felony when a child is harmed because of the offender’s reckless behavior. The charge increases to a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison, when the offender harms the child intentionally.
Bundren remains in the Brazos County Jail on $250,000 bond, while Hopper is being held on $275,000 bond.
• According to Texas A&M University police, authorities received a 911 call of shots fired at Hensel Park on College Avenue at 6:46 p.m on Oct. 16. There, police found a man who had been shot twice. The 24-year-old victim, who was not a student, was taken to a local hospital, officials said.
Authorities said shots were fired at a Precinct 3 deputy constable who was searching the area. The constable did not return fire and was not injured.
Joshua Wynn, a 22-year-old Texas A&M graduate student, was indicted Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault on a public servant and a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $500,000 bond.
