Couple charged in girl’s death, accused shooter indicted by Brazos County grand jury

The father and stepmother of a 6-year-old girl who died in late October and a Texas A&M graduate student who was arrested following an October shooting at Hensel Park were among 34 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.

An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

• Justin Hopper, 29, and Jessica Bundren, 40, were arrested on consecutive days in late October following an investigation into the death of a 6-year-old girl. According to an arrest report, detectives investigating the death of the child on Oct. 27 observed contusions on the girl’s body and face as well as bruising on her legs in different stages of healing.

Bundren told officials the girl had stopped breathing, but she didn’t know why, according to the police report. The woman told detectives she had spanked the girl with a belt as punishment that day, the report states.

According to an arrest affidavit for Hopper, who was arrested one day after Bundren, the girl’s twin sister showed signs of physical abuse and told investigators she had been spanked by her dad with a paddle he made at work.