Plans are being developed and additional funding is being identified before construction begins on projects passed on Brazos County’s $100 million transportation bond last November, according to Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and Department of Transportation official Doug Marino.

The eight projects the bond includes are: widening the roadway on William D. Fitch from Arrington Road to Texas 6; interchange improvements on Texas 21 at Texas 47; widening F.M. 1688 to five lanes from F.M. 2818 to Texas 47; make F.M. 2818 a super street from F.M. 60 to Texas 6 North; improvements to the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road; widen Texas 30 to five lanes from Associates Avenue to F.M. 158; and other county road reconstruction and improvements.

The county transportation bond proposition passed with 37,304 votes in favor (67.1%) to 18,259 votes against (32.9%).

“It’s early in the process, but we’re working with the county to get as many of them started at the same time that we can,” said Marino, who is TxDOT’s director of transportation planning and development for the Bryan district. “While they’ll take a bit to get finished, we’re getting them started. The voters passed this and wanted this work done, so we’re not going to sit on it and not get things going.”

Peters said the county is still investigating what amount of money is needed to borrow. He noted county officials are looking to borrow between $20 and $30 million from the bond issue over a two-year window potentially as soon as this summer to complete preliminary items. Peters said $20 million of the county transportation bond was for county roads and $80 million was for TxDOT projects.

“When we borrow that $20 to $30 million, some of it could get spent on county roads, but the portion that would be used for TxDOT roads, we’d use that to leverage for TxDOT to be able to get some of these projects closer to ready so that they can use that as justification for money that might be coming from the state that couldn’t be spent somewhere else,” Peters said.

The Bush-Wellborn intersection project has an estimated cost of $100 million, Peters said. He said $60 million has been identified by the Metropolitan Planning Organization and TxDOT and noted Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp was able to get the Texas Transportation Commission to commit $25 million toward the project if the county transportation bond passed. Peters added $15 million from the bond was committed toward the Bush-Wellborn project.

“That project is as close to being funded, I think, of the projects that were listed,” Peters said. “But, of course, there’s traffic, there’s a lot of trains, there’s bicycles, there’s pedestrians. That intersection there, it is a lot to deal with, so I don’t really know what the timetable is with TxDOT about actually letting any bidding out on it to actually start construction. I know they’ve been working on this for a long time and having the funding identified will help bring it to fruition.”

Project designs for the Bush-Wellborn project have been completed and contract plans are being worked on so officials can put the project out to bid with a contractor, Marino said. He noted the target date to begin construction of the Bush-Wellborn project is 2026.

One project that could begin before the Bush-Wellborn intersection is the widening of the roadway and intersection improvements on William D. Fitch from Arrington Road to Texas 6, Marino said.

“It’s a smaller-scope of a project, so we’re hoping to get that project done possibly first,” Marino said. “But because of the bond, we have wheels in motion to get that work started. We have started work. TxDOT started with a consultant to put a plan together and ultimately move that project development forward.”

Peters said whether it’s the TxDOT projects or county roads that get done first will be determined soon.

“We’re going to continue to move forward and we will be issuing some bonds hopefully in the next three to six months probably and be prepared then to start projects,” he said.