County official urges prevention after second West Nile virus case

Community members are being urged to protect themselves and their neighbors from mosquitoes after a second mosquito sample collected in College Station has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
The mosquitoes that tested positive were captured in a trap in the 77845 ZIP code of College Station; however, in a press release, the county urges the community to treat the entire county as if it is positive for the virus. The first reported West Nile infected mosquito reported in June was also collected in the 77845 trap.
“Mosquitoes don’t stop at the county line,” said Bob Lampkin, Brazos County environmental health manager. “It’s just to be aware, overall, that we’ve got the presence of it.”
People throughout the county can help minimize the risk by following the four D’s: wearing insect repellant containing DEET, dressing in light-colored clothing and long sleeves if possible, limiting time outdoors, especially from dusk to dawn, and draining standing water around their homes.
“Probably the biggest thing we’re seeing right now is the breeding of mosquitoes, so it’s all the locations in your backyard,” Lampkin said. “If you’ve got a planter or a pot or anything set outside that’s collecting water, just turn those over and dump the water out. Even in a small bird bath or whatever else, there can be thousands of mosquito eggs that get laid in there.”
There are some areas in the county in which standing water cannot be controlled, such as ditches and other low-lying areas, he said, but backyards are one area where people can help limit mosquitoes by breaking the birth cycle and preventing eggs from developing into adult mosquitoes.
The wet summer has meant earlier West Nile cases in the mosquito population in Brazos County and other parts of the state, Lampkin said.
The county begins collecting samples in May and will continue through October, but infected insects are usually found in August or September.
“We don’t have a great history to be able to go back and look at it, but it is very early,” he said. “And we’re seeing the same thing across the state. It’s a little bit earlier, and, again, the whole state of Texas is having more rain than we normally have. For us, in our area, this is abnormal.”
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While most people who are exposed do not get sick, about 20% suffer symptoms, such as headache, fever, body aches, joint paints, nausea and fatigue. In less than 1% of those who are exposed, the virus will affect the person’s nervous system, leading to more serious illnesses.
There is no medication for West Nile or vaccines for humans. In the past decade, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of West Nile in humans, including 172 deaths, according to statistics reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
There are 20 traps located throughout the county, and each trap is collected on a weekly basis, Lampkin said.
The goal, he said, is not to control the mosquito population, but to provide surveillance and determine if there is a presence of diseases in the insects.
Both Bryan and College Station public works departments, he said, have mosquito abatement programs people can request to limit mosquito populations in their neighborhoods, including larvicide for ditches and other natural areas that collect water.
The county is also working with an intern from the Texas A&M School of Public Health to study complaints from the past two decades to determine annual hotspots and put them on maps to better test the mosquito population in the future.