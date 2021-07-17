County official urges prevention after second West Nile virus case

There are some areas in the county in which standing water cannot be controlled, such as ditches and other low-lying areas, he said, but backyards are one area where people can help limit mosquitoes by breaking the birth cycle and preventing eggs from developing into adult mosquitoes.

The wet summer has meant earlier West Nile cases in the mosquito population in Brazos County and other parts of the state, Lampkin said.

The county begins collecting samples in May and will continue through October, but infected insects are usually found in August or September.

“We don’t have a great history to be able to go back and look at it, but it is very early,” he said. “And we’re seeing the same thing across the state. It’s a little bit earlier, and, again, the whole state of Texas is having more rain than we normally have. For us, in our area, this is abnormal.”

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. While most people who are exposed do not get sick, about 20% suffer symptoms, such as headache, fever, body aches, joint paints, nausea and fatigue. In less than 1% of those who are exposed, the virus will affect the person’s nervous system, leading to more serious illnesses.