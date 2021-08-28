County Indigent Health Care program begins this week

The County Indigent Health Care Program will begin its 36th year in Brazos County on Wednesday, and indigent residents are being encouraged to apply.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of the county in which they apply and intend to stay, fill out the application form, must use approved physicians and must furnish information and documents required to verify residency, income, resources and size of family.

For a family of one, applicants cannot have resources that exceed $2,000 after exemptions. For a family of two, applicants cannot have resources that exceed $3,000 after exemptions.

Eligible Brazos County residents can get applications for the CIHC Program by writing to or calling the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, P.O. Drawer 4128, Bryan, Texas, 77805; 595-2801, ext. 2268.

Assistance with the program is available at 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan.