 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
County Indigent Health Care program begins Sept. 1
0 comments

County Indigent Health Care program begins Sept. 1

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The County Indigent Health Care Program will begin its 35th year in Brazos County on Sept. 1, and indigent residents are being encouraged to apply.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be a resident of the county in which they apply and intend to stay, fill out the application form, must use approved physicians and must furnish information and documents required to verify residency, income, resources and size of family.

For a family of one, applicants cannot have resources that exceed $2,000 after exemptions. For a family of two, applicants cannot have resources that exceed $3,000 after exemptions.

Eligible Brazos County residents can get applications for the CIHC Program by writing to or calling the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, P.O. Drawer 4128, Bryan, Texas, 77805; 595-2800, ext. 2267.

Assistance with the program is available at 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert