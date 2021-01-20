County, health officials: Phase 1B vaccinations at Brazos Center should begin by Feb. 1

Jennings said another 200 first doses have been administered to community members who fall within the 1B category.

“I just want to make sure it’s clear that as soon as the vaccine becomes available to Baylor Scott and White, we are administering the vaccine to all people who fall within the 1B category with as much vaccine that we have,” Jennings said.

Vaccinations began Tuesday at the Washington County “SubHUB” site at the county fairground in Brenham, with approximately 500 of the 2,000 available doses expected to be administered by the end of the day, according to Jennings.

Jennings said it is important to have vaccination sites in rural areas and that the health center is committed to helping inoculate everyone in the community.

“Washington County EMS and Baylor Scott & White is committed to serve all people regardless of race, color, or sex or our economic means,” Jennings said. “And that’s what is so neat about this SubHUB that the vaccine could be brought to a rural community in which it may be harder for these folks to get to a larger city to receive the vaccine.”