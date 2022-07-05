County Commissioners Court reaches decision on early voting locations

Following the tabling of last week’s vote, the Brazos County Commissioners Court has approved a list of early voting locations for the November general election and made changes to the polling locations operating hours.

The court voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve the following early voting locations: Brazos County Election Administrator Office, Arena Hall, Galilee Baptist Church, College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility and College Station City Hall. Russ Ford, Commissioner for Precinct 2, was the only dissenting vote. The court also unanimously approved an amendment to the early voting locations which would mean polling places would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the first week of early voting.

Ford proposed an amendment at the meeting's inception to add the Memorial Student Center [MSC], Castle Heights Church, Zion Church and Wellborn community center as additional early polling locations.

The amendment failed to pass after several local voting officials voiced their concerns over the logistical cost of adding the proposed locations.

Brazos County Election Administrator Trudy Hancock said some of Ford's proposed locations would not be able to accommodate early voting.

“I talked to Zion Church and they said that they are unable to make accommodations for us for two weeks,” Hancock said.

Hancock also said that other mentioned locations still did not know if they would be available.

“I spoke with Castle Heights last week and [the pastor] said he really needed to talk to his congregation since I explained to him that they would not be able to use that portion of the facility at all the entire two weeks,” Hancock said.

Mary Lynne Stratta, the Bryan City secretary, addressed the court before the vote and said the city and county already had signed a voting agreement.

“We were quite shocked to hear last week that you were considering adding early voting locations,” Stratta said. “I want to point out the City of Bryan already has a signed joint election agreement with Brazos County for the November election based on the premise of five early voting locations.”

Stratta said that some of the Bryan City Council members were concerned with the added cost that four locations would bring.

“To add those four early voting sites with extended hours will be $50,550 to each entity,” Stratta said. “That’s more than my current election budget has in it … and we were not consulted.”

Just extending hours for the current locations would not be an issue, Stratta said.

“We’re not so opposed to the additional hours,” Stratta said. “That’s not as big of a cost, but to add the four locations is extremely costly.”

Tanya Smith, the College Station city secretary, shared similar concerns.

“So for College Station, we are not supportive of adding that,” Smith said. “I have talked to our mayor and he agreed as well. I have not got to talk to the whole council, but that’s what we’re saying and we are not budgeted for it.”

Ariana Marin, a Texas A&M University student senator, addressed the court on behalf of students in support of keeping the MSC as an early voting location.

“Moving the voting from the MSC would disenfranchise a lot of voters,” Marin said. “Some of the students who live on campus aren’t from anywhere near here, so they don’t have the ability to drive six-plus hours to go back home to vote.”

Martin also read a testimony from another student who was unable to attend the meeting.

“The MSC has been [an] easily accessible and reliable polling place since I started attending A&M,” Martin read. “For many students, this polling spot allows them to participate in our democratic process despite a demanding schedule … With all of this in mind, I ask you to reconsider your decision on the MSC as a polling place.”

Former Bryan councilor Mike Southerland spoke to the court and said both Bryan and College Station should be able to find additional funds in their budgets.

“I don’t think they have a problem with money because both cities have over $400 million dollar budget[s], so there's got to be $250,000 somewhere,” Southerland said.

Southerland said he believed making sure people get to the polls should be the only factor under consideration.

“We have to make voting accessible to everybody," Southerland said. “From the resident to the president, the vote all counts the same, unless in some way you diminish the ability for people to vote.”

