College Station may have a convention center sooner than later, as College Station city councilman Bob Yancy continues his efforts in bringing a center to town.

The city council has had previous discussion about a convention center. While plans haven’t been publicly discussed, Yancy said he hopes at a future meeting the entire council can discuss ideas he and others would like to bring forward.

“How big are we going to get as a community and still not have a convention center?” he told The Eagle on Wednesday. “A convention center is a way to bring outside dollars and outside business to College Station, increase tourism, generate jobs and generate economic activity. [When] people think about convention centers they just think about business, trade shows, and those are critical pieces of it but there is also a family entertainment aspect to it; where if it is built right, you can bring concerts, family entertainment touring shows [and more].”

Yancy further explained the council unanimously added a convention center for investigation and potential review to their Strategic Plan previously, and since then he has been in discussions with James Murr, a developer for Midtown City Center of College Station, who reached out to him to discuss options.

“We had a couple of meetings and started looking into the viability of a convention center in College Station,” Yancy recalled. “I looked at all [Southeastern Conference] schools and university towns in order to determine what they had and what they were doing as it comes to a convention center and a majority have them and are successful.”

In his research, he said he found that Tuscaloosa, Alabama [recently approved a center through their city council], and Athens, Georgia, were similar-sized areas [population around 95,000] to College Station and had a convention center. With a population of around 135,000 in College Station and about 90,000 in Bryan, and about 40,000 in ETJ/Brazos County, Yancy said he believes this is worth looking into.

“I am not speaking for anybody else on council other than myself,” he said. “I am not advocating that we run out there and build this tomorrow. I am advocating that we look at it and discover its viability as a future project. What it could mean for our community, is it financially feasible? Convention centers can be extremely successful and they can also be very expensive, and the return on investment is never worth it. After investigation if it turns out it is the latter, I would be the first to drop the idea. But after investigation, if it turns out to be the former, then it is something that I, as one member of council, would be interested in pursuing.”

Murr told The Eagle on Wednesday that with his discussion with Yancy, Midtown City Center would be willing to donate the land for the convention center to the city. After working with industry professionals and architects, Murr said the center could be about 100,000 to 110,000 square feet in size with an adjoining hotel at the intersection of Midtown Drive and Town Lake Drive in College Station off Texas 6.

“I can’t see a negative for the citizens of College Station,” he said. “It is going to create a lot of jobs; it is going to create more restaurants and retail and potential shopping activities for the citizens. It is in an area where it won’t be right up on top of or adjacent any existing neighborhoods that would be negatively impacted; I can’t see why the citizens wouldn’t love to have this. It is the next step in creating a city of College Station identity that is not completely based around Texas A&M, and that has been [Yancy’s] vision, we are just jumping on board with his vision and we are very excited about it.”

Building a city-owned convention center has been a council topic of discussion for almost 15 years. In 2008, the city purchased land at the Chimney Hill shopping center on University Drive for $9.6 million in hopes it would one day be the site for a convention center. The council approved a finance plan for a $40 million-dollar convention center in March 2012, which was supposed to open by 2017.

The plan fell through in the following years, though, and the council asked city officials to look into selling the property. A sale of the land was completed in 2014 when the city sold it to the PM Realty Group, a Houston-based developer, for $7.5 million, $2.1 million less than it was purchased for six years earlier. Additionally, Texas A&M University has opened two spaces for conventions and large gatherings since 2012.

While discussion of a city-owned convention center is resurfacing, Yancy said he is interested in community feedback and is looking into a creating a citizen committee that can provide feedback to the council at a later meeting when the discussion is open to the public.

Following Thursday night's College Station City Council meeting, the topic of a convention center was added to the council agenda for Aug. 10, according to Yancy.