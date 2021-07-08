Council to consider future budget, charter amendment at Thursday meeting

The College Station City Council will review several items at its meeting today, including taking a first look at the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget and voting on a topic related to a potential charter amendment.

There will be a public hearing on July 27 for the community to weigh in on the proposed budget. On July 19-21 the council will dig deep into the budget during workshops led by city staff members. The budget is set to be adopted Aug. 12.

Additionally, the council will vote to determine if a proposed city charter amendment will be added to November’s ballot. The amendment would move the city’s elections to odd-numbered years. In 2018, the charter was amended to have elections in November of even-numbered years. There have been odd-numbered year elections since then too though as the city transitions from three-year terms to four-year terms.

Arguments in favor of keeping even-numbered years included a desire to conduct elections when there is higher voter turnout, while arguments for switching to odd-numbered years have included a concern that local elections could be overshadowed when they fall at the same time as higher-level governmental races.

Other agenda items include an amendment to the current city budget and a discussion about the city’s design standards.