College Station city councilors recently held a lengthy discussion about where to permit truck parking throughout the city, as complaints have been raised from businesses that see consistent parking of large 18-wheel trucks near their sites.

Currently, city staff have found these streets as specific complaint locations: Airline Drive, Balcones Drive, Birmingham Road, Brazoswood Drive, Brentwood Drive, Hilltop Drive, Midtown Drive, Pinon Drive, Ponderosa Drive, Southern Planation and Valley View Drive.

No action was taken during the July 27 workshop meeting, however during a July 13 council meeting, the members voted 5-1 to approve a request to remove parking on the south side of Ponderosa Drive from Longmire Drive to Texas 6. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha voted against the motion.

“Area businesses had expressed concern about large commercial trucks and trailers parking along the street. Issues include trucks limiting visibility near the Longmire stop sign, crashes at the intersection, and long periods when the trucks and trailers are parked,” city staff stated. “An earlier motion to remove parking on the south side of Ponderosa for 280 feet from Longmire Drive, failed by a 3-3 vote.”

Council requested staff to bring forward a presentation on where trucks and trailers are allowed to park in the city and discussed how they can remedy certain areas that need another look, similar to the concerns at Ponderosa Drive.

“Currently our response is that we do not have a procedure to specifically remove truck parking in any certain area,” Randell Smith, the city’s senior traffic engineer, told the council. “As of right now we go on a case-by-case basis, and we do a blanket parking removal for those areas.”

The city’s current ordinance prohibits truck parking on “residential streets in residential areas.”

“Trucks allowed on collector streets without bike lanes and not in residential areas. No current response procedure specifically for truck parking problems,” the ordinance states. “Current procedure only allows for complete parking prohibition.”

Smith outlined the definitions for the different vehicle types addressed per the ordinance:

“Commercial vehicle” [also known as an 18-wheeler or semi-truck] means a motor vehicle or combination weight rating of 26,001 or more pounds, including a towed unit with a gross vehicle weight or a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 10,000 pounds; or has a gross vehicle weight or gross vehicle weight rating of 26,001 or more pounds.

“Trailer” means a vehicle without motive power designed for carrying persons, animals or property on its own structure and to be drawn by a vehicle with motive power. The term “trailer” shall include, but not be limited to, semi-trailer and utility trailer. The term “trailer” shall not include any trailer defined as a recreational vehicle.

“Truck” means any motor vehicle designed, used or maintained primarily for the transportation of property, with a manufacturer’s rated carrying capacity exceeding 2,000 pounds.

“Truck-tractor” means any motor vehicle designed or used primarily for drawing other vehicles. It is intended that the term “truck tractor” includes a motor vehicle that is otherwise a truck-tractor that may be engaged with a semi-trailer.

The ordinance that was passed July 13 was in response to a complaint from Premiere Events of College Station that has seen multiple commercial vehicles park alongside the south side of the street on Ponderosa. Following the new ordinance, city staff placed signs for “No Parking” along Ponderosa from Longmire to Texas 6. However, this change impacted D&D Moving & Storage of College Station that has Penske trucks that need to park on Ponderosa for their business.

Dan Daniel of D&D Moving & Storage, was unable to attend the July 13 meeting and address his concerns before the vote took place, however he addressed the council during the July 27 meeting.

“Removing all parking on the entire south side of Ponderosa would be detrimental to my business. Penske truck rentals requires afterhours drop off and removing parking on the street would end that business relationship forever,” he said. “Returning on-site after hours brings a fire safety hazard which is the reason we close the gates after hours, and bring the returned trucks in the early morning before most of you even have your coffee. That is why most of you would never know that we need the parking on Ponderosa.”

Amanda Benavidez of Premiere Events also spoke during the meeting and said since the signs have been put up, she is still seeing large 18-wheelers and trailers park on Ponderosa Drive across from her business, and are parking on the north side. City staff said at a later meeting they will bring forth a new ordinance that will address concerns raised by Daniel and Benavidez.

In order to look at possible solutions to truck parking for the entire city, Smith presented four options for the council to consider: either to continue to handle cases individually and prohibit all parking with no change to the current ordinance; prohibit unattached 18-wheeler trailer and utility trailers from parking on public streets with increased enforcement; utilize “No Truck Parking” signs and enforcement; or prohibit all truck and commercial vehicle parking on public streets.

The overall consensus among the councilors was they wanted to hear feedback from residents who are impacted, especially those who drive privately or commercially owned vehicles and where they park, why they choose to park there, what other options for parking they have, and how it impacts them.

Smith told The Eagle on Monday that city staff will look at preparing an ordinance that will be discussed at a future date, and they will host another workshop and public meetings.

“I would recommend [residents] to keep an eye on the social media sites for the city,” he said. “I would also advise [people] to keep an eye on the city council calendar, because they are always welcome to come and speak. … I highly encourage anyone who is going to be impacted to come and speak and have their voice heard.”

A public meeting date on this topic has not been set.

For more information, contact Smith at 764-3695 or email rjsmith@cstx.gov.