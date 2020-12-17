Corps of Cadets members march 1,000 miles, raise $25,000 for military families

Six Texas A&M University students completed a cumulative 1,000 mile fundraising ruck march Wednesday afternoon.
The journey that took the men from Zion National Park in south central Utah to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, was to raise money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. It was the fourth year that members of the A&M Corps of Cadets Company H-1 joined to be part of “Project Atlas.”
The journey is known as a ruck march because the team members wore rucksacks, which the team’s itinerary says were usually filled with extra layers of clothing, food and water.
The group’s original goal was to raise $16,000 for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which provides financial assistance for scholarships and educational counseling to the surviving children of Special Operations personnel who died in the line of duty.
By the third day of their ruck march, team members surpassed $16,000 and announced on Facebook that they had set a new $25,000 goal.
On Wednesday, the new goal was surpassed with the total sitting at $25,256 at 8 p.m. Even so, A&M senior Ethan Lochner said the donation link still will be available for about one month. He said it would be great if the team could raise more than $33,000, which is about how much Project Atlas has earned in total throughout the first three rucks. Lochner credits a more proactive approach to social media engagement as a major reason for the group’s greater-than-usual donations.
The testimonials from people who have benefited from the Special Operation Warrior Foundation motivate the Project Atlas team members to continue the rucks each year, Lochner said.
“We all have been afforded so many luxuries, and so many things that unfortunately the families of these fallen warriors may not have,” Lochner said. “I think that motivates everybody to be out here doing this day in and day out.”
This was Lochner’s third and final year participating in a Project Atlas ruck. Moments after the team completed its journey in Colorado, he said it is bittersweet to be done with his last ruck with the group.
Each of the six Project Atlas participants completed one sixth of the total 1,000-mile ruck. In past years, the mileage has been split between five participants. Two chase vehicles are used to hold supplies and as a place to sleep at night. Only the miles that are marched on foot are counted toward the 1,000-mile ruck.
Lochner said that the route the team takes changes each year. Two years ago, according to the Corps of Cadets website, students marched from California to Oregon, and last year they went from the Grand Canyon to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming.
Last year, Lochner said, the route included such cold locations that their food and water froze on the first day and had to be defrosted. He said such challenges caused the team to select a course with lower elevations this year.
Early in the planning stages, team members thought they would complete their journey in New Mexico but ended up changing that since the state has strict movement regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The six men drove to Zion National Park on Dec. 8 and started their ruck Dec. 9. They thought it would take until Thursday to finish, but they were able to reach a cumulative 1,000 miles by late Wednesday afternoon.
Aside from Lochner, the team included senior Taylor Elliott, junior Wyatt Vance and sophomores Zachary Cross, Colton Kennedy and Bryce Buchanan.
In a Corps of Cadets article, Brig. Gen. Joe E. Ramirez Jr., commandant of the Corps of Cadets, said he is not surprised that the cadets spent time during their winter break to march cross country and raise money for the nonprofit.
“I am proud of all of them and the way they are representing our university and our Corps,” he said in the article.
Kennedy said that he is motivated to be part of Project Atlas because many of his relatives are veterans.
“I have been raised to value the dedication and sacrifice it takes for the families and those involved,” he said in a phone interview on the drive to start the ruck. “I just want to give back and do what I can to help those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”
For Cross, getting through challenging points on the journey is made easier as he thinks about the families the Aggies are working to help with the money the team raises.
“These families have given the ultimate sacrifice for us,” Cross said, “for not only the people on the ruck, but everybody in this country to have our freedom and our ability to live the way we do. This ruck is just something little that we can give back to them.”
For more information, photos and access to the donation link, go to facebook.com/projectatlasrucks.
