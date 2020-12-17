Corps of Cadets members march 1,000 miles, raise $25,000 for military families

The testimonials from people who have benefited from the Special Operation Warrior Foundation motivate the Project Atlas team members to continue the rucks each year, Lochner said.

“We all have been afforded so many luxuries, and so many things that unfortunately the families of these fallen warriors may not have,” Lochner said. “I think that motivates everybody to be out here doing this day in and day out.”

This was Lochner’s third and final year participating in a Project Atlas ruck. Moments after the team completed its journey in Colorado, he said it is bittersweet to be done with his last ruck with the group.

Each of the six Project Atlas participants completed one sixth of the total 1,000-mile ruck. In past years, the mileage has been split between five participants. Two chase vehicles are used to hold supplies and as a place to sleep at night. Only the miles that are marched on foot are counted toward the 1,000-mile ruck.

Lochner said that the route the team takes changes each year. Two years ago, according to the Corps of Cadets website, students marched from California to Oregon, and last year they went from the Grand Canyon to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming.