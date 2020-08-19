Corps of Cadets' Fish Review takes steps to be safe amid pandemic

Hundreds of incoming freshmen in the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets swore to be diligent in their studies, hold themselves to the Aggie Code of Honor and more at Fish Review on Tuesday.
The organization’s tradition was a chance for the students to take the Cadet Oath and conduct their first “pass-in-review” — in which cadets march by Corps leaders and salute — as members of the Corps.
While the event usually draws a large crowd of cadets’ loved ones to Simpson Drill Field, families were asked to view this year’s event online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, several excited families got a birds-eye view of the event from Gene Stallings Boulevard Garage, formerly Cain Garage, and from behind the ropes placed around the field.
Tuesday’s Fish Review marked the end of Freshman Orientation Week, which started Aug. 11. As always, it was a time to prepare the cadets for the academic year, said Lt. Col. John Fleming, assistant commandant for operations and training. But this year, he noted, it was also a chance to practice some of the new pandemic-related safety precautions in place, such as eating in shifts instead of all together at Duncan Dining Hall.
For Fleming, Fish Review is a special experience, especially since he was once a cadet. Fleming said he is proud of the freshmen who completed FOW and grateful for the amount of work everyone put in since last semester until now to ensure that cadets could be back together.
“Our cadets are the lifeblood of this place, and without them it exists, but it doesn’t live — it doesn’t thrive,” he said. “So with our cadets back, it does. It thrives again. … The Corps is back, and we are very proud to represent our university.”
At the start of FOW, The Eagle reported that there are more than 760 incoming freshmen cadets this year.
Overall, Fleming said the number of incoming students is similar to last year, which saw between 700 and 800 new freshmen. The entire Corps will consist of approximately 2,300 cadets. Fleming said the exact numbers are still being solidified, since there are some people who chose to take a leave of absence, and leaders are deciding how to count those students.
While a student can choose to take a leave of absence for several reasons, Fleming said some people this year have taken one for COVID-19-related concerns, such as having family members who are at high risk for contracting the virus.
The Aggie Band began practicing basic marching movements while wearing face coverings during FOW, Commandant Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez said on Facebook this week. To follow social distancing guidelines, the Artillery Band and the Infantry Band are practicing on Haney and Dunlap Drill Fields, his post states.
Fleming said the Corps is working on plans for the band and will receive guidance from the university about how the band will move forward this upcoming year.
During FOW, older cadets typically walk freshmen to each of their scheduled classes. Fleming said the practice was a bit different this year since some buildings were not open, and students have class schedules that include places such as Reed Arena that are being used for classes for the first time. He said students were still shown where to go and received assistance in looking at the bus routes that people may need to take to get to nontraditional classrooms.
Changing the way things are done — with everything from social distancing, wearing masks, sanitizing shower stalls after each use and more — has been an adjustment, but Fleming said students are doing well.
Preparing for this year began in late March for Corps Commander Tanner Cedrone, who said he was impressed with the way Corps leadership has adapted to the pandemic, and how FOW turned out.
“Today was an awesome culmination of all this hard work,” he said of Fish Review. “While there were little mistakes here and there, in the big picture, it was excellent.”
Joining the Corps was a logical step for freshman cadet Devon Mason, who said he loves to serve others and is inspired by the heroism of people who join the military.
Toward the end of FOW, Mason said there was a surprise Yell Practice with the school’s Yell Leaders. It was an experience that he said helped motivate him to continue the journey he started in the Corps. During Fish Review, Mason said he felt excited to be a member of the organization.
“I am feeling more motivated than ever,” he said, “to make my unit, the Corps of Cadets and all of A&M proud by how I behave and with my accomplishments.”
Following Fish Review, Corps of Cadets company E-2 revealed the new mascot corporal at the Reveille gravesite by Kyle Field. There was a short exchange ceremony with a pushup competition between the now former and the new mascot corporals, Colton Ray and Batie Bishop, respectively.
