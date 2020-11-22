Coronavirus worries forcing many to rethink Thanksgiving traditions

Olvera’s family mourned the loss of one extended relative who died from COVID-19 at a service last week, with another memorial scheduled for this week. She said that the losses have served as a reminder of the importance of celebrating life and the present moment, and said safety is essential as the family figures out how to gather.

“We have to celebrate every moment, and we have to take the utmost precautions as we celebrate and gather together around a meal,” Olvera said. “We don’t know when will be our last moment, so we need to celebrate every day.”

Rebecca Fischer, an infectious disease epidemiologist at A&M’s School of Public Health, urged conscientiousness in a Tuesday interview as families and close friends consider whether and how to gather for Thanksgiving and the holiday season. She said there wasn’t a “magic number” she recommended for gathering sizes, but smaller is better — and she also suggested outdoor events as a safer alternative.

“What I keep hearing is, ‘I really want to see my parents, or grandma, or grandkids, and we really want to hold each other and hug each other.’ I understand that need, but if touching the ones you love poses a very dangerous health risk, then we might need to be creative and skip that physical element this year,” Fischer said.