Coronavirus code enforcement in Bryan-College Station focuses on education

When it comes to code enforcement of the governor’s executive orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Bryan-College Station officials say educating violators is the goal, not taking punitive action.
Several dozen business owners, B-CS city officials and Texas A&M representatives met on the A&M campus earlier this week to discuss issues faced by the local business community as the coronavirus pandemic continues its hold on the state. Among those issues was code violations, such as exceeding capacity limits and patrons not wearing masks.
College Station Police Chief Billy Couch spoke at Wednesday’s meeting and noted that his department receives numerous citizen reports of COVID-19-related ordinance violations.
He said the department has created an unit of officers to address those calls.
CSPD spokesperson Ofc. Tristen Lopez said in an interview that a business could call and ask for a criminal trespass warning if a customer were to walk in and refused to wear a mask. Lopez said he wasn’t aware of any criminal trespass warnings issued for this so far, though he noted such a specification would be difficult to catalogue.
“We are continuing, since the beginning of this, to take an educational approach and try to get people to comply with the rules voluntarily.” Lopez said.
College Station city director of community development Debbie Eller, who was present at the meeting, told The Eagle that code enforcement officers and Northgate district city staff work around the clock to respond to calls about ordinance violations in regards to the pandemic, typically handling such reports so police don’t have to. When Eller’s office receives a complaint for a local business, someone can travel to the scene and check for violations, she said. If one is found, they can educate the business owners.
“A lot of people don’t completely understand, and we are seeking voluntary compliance and education before we take any type of enforcement action,” Eller said.
As of Thursday, the city of College Station had not issued any citations to local businesses regarding violations of COVID-19 precautions, she stated.
Bryan city spokeswoman Kristen Waggener said the city does not have a designated team for COVID-19-specific ordinance enforcement, and that the city refers such complaints to the police department. Bryan police spokesman Officer Kole Taylor told The Eagle that Bryan police do not have a dedicated unit for responding to these calls.
“Our patrol officers will respond to calls if we receive them and continue to educate any violators on why the mask-wearing ordinance is important,” he wrote in an email. “We have not written any citations to date. We’ve been relatively lucky that our community has been compliant. We have not received many calls regarding pandemic violations.”
Chad Wootton, associate vice president of external affairs at Texas A&M, was emcee for the event and said he believes most Texas A&M students are trying to be mindful of and compliant with the city and state directives. Addressing off-campus business owners, Wootton suggested that incidents of students not following an ordinance can be referred to the university as student conduct violations.
Wootton did not respond to a text message seeking clarification.
According to the Student Code of Conduct posted on the Texas A&M website, “the Vice President for Student Affairs or designee shall decide whether the Student Conduct Code shall be applied to conduct occurring off campus, on a case-by-case basis.”
The university may take action when students are “demonstrating flagrant disregard for any person or persons; or when a student‘s or student organization‘s behavior is judged to threaten the health, safety, and/or property of any individual or group,” the code of conduct states. “Any illegal action can be considered a violation of the code. Sanctions for students in violating the code of conduct can range from letters of reprimand and community service to suspension or expulsion from school.”
With the government’s latest executive order issued Thursday that expanded capacity to 75% for most restaurants, retail stores and office buildings in Texas, one local establishment has announced it will close for the time being.
Hurricane Harry’s announced via social media that “due to new announcements from the State Of Texas, standing/dancing is no longer allowed in restaurants, so Hurricane Harry’s will be temporarily closed until further notice.”
“We are actively working to evaluate all options and find a way to serve the community again,” the message continued.
Another local venue that offers a dance floor, Southern’s bar and grill at Post Oak Mall, posted to Facebook on Thursday its intentions to remain open.
“Southerns management has contacted all appropriate authorities and there is nothing in the current mandate stating the dance floor needs to be closed, but like we already have been, masks are required at anytime customers are not seated or when they are dancing.”
Abbott’s recent executive order does not specify closure of dance floors but does reiterate occupancy and social distancing restrictions.
Eagle reporter Megan Rodriguez contributed to this article.
