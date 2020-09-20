Coronavirus code enforcement in Bryan-College Station focuses on education

College Station city director of community development Debbie Eller, who was present at the meeting, told The Eagle that code enforcement officers and Northgate district city staff work around the clock to respond to calls about ordinance violations in regards to the pandemic, typically handling such reports so police don’t have to. When Eller’s office receives a complaint for a local business, someone can travel to the scene and check for violations, she said. If one is found, they can educate the business owners.

“A lot of people don’t completely understand, and we are seeking voluntary compliance and education before we take any type of enforcement action,” Eller said.

As of Thursday, the city of College Station had not issued any citations to local businesses regarding violations of COVID-19 precautions, she stated.

Bryan city spokeswoman Kristen Waggener said the city does not have a designated team for COVID-19-specific ordinance enforcement, and that the city refers such complaints to the police department. Bryan police spokesman Officer Kole Taylor told The Eagle that Bryan police do not have a dedicated unit for responding to these calls.