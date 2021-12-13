Cookbook features recipes from Aggieland

A collection of recipes from Bryan-College Station restaurants and bars has been compiled into a limited edition cookbook, thanks to the efforts of an Aggie mom hoping to raise scholarship money for Texas A&M students.

“The Best of Aggieland” features more than 60 recipes from more than 30 area restaurants and bars.

The cookbook is available for $40, and proceeds will go to multiple scholarship organizations for Texas A&M University students.

Tamar Elkeles, the president of the California Aggie Moms Club, said her daughter, Mia Michaels, a sophomore sports management major, inspired her to put the cookbook together.

Elkeles said she wanted to help the community that has become her daughter’s home away from home.

The 166-page cookbook took two months to make as Elkeles worked with Johnny Poché and John Harvey Slocum, the owners of 1860 Italia Restaurant in College Station, who reached out to other restaurant owners to see if they wanted to participate in the project.

Poché said Elkeles was one of his first guests when his restaurant opened in January.