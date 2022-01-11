 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Construction to close F&B-Wellborn Road intersection
Access to Wellborn Road from F&B Road in College Station will be closed this week for road work near the intersection.

The work is expected to begin Thursday at 8 a.m. and should conclude by Monday at 5 p.m. Drivers will not be able to access Wellborn Road from F&B Road during the project, and detours will be in place.

Wellborn Road and the north driveway of the General Services Complex on the Texas A&M University campus will remain open throughout the construction.

