Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday

Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.

The project will cost $17.5 million and is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

