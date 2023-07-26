The Department of Transportation will begin installing medians on F.M. 1179 (Villa Maria/Briarcrest) in Bryan on Thursday, according to a press release from TxDOT.

The project is projected to be finished near the end of the year, TxDOT said, and drivers can expect traffic to be limited to one lane in each direction in contrition areas.

The raised medians are expected to increase safety by limiting collisions and traffic congestion caused by vehicles attempting to turn left in heavy traffic, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT awarded the $1.4 million contract to Larry Young Paving, Inc.