Construction on pedestrian crosswalk in Navasota begins March 28

Texas Department of Transportation crews will begin work on a pedestrian crosswalk and turn lane along East Washington Avenue in Navasota this month.

The first phase of the project, set to begin March 28, will affect traffic on East Washington Avenue from LaSalle Street to Farquhar Street.

The project’s second phase will affect the Farguhar Street intersection to Blues Alley.

Traffic shifts will be implemented, and street parking along East Washington Avenue from LaSalle Street to South Railroad Street will not be permitted.

The work will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and is expected to be completed in eight to 12 weeks.

