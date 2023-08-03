Construction has halted at the Texas Independence Ballpark in Midtown off Rock Prairie Road in College Station after soil issues emerged, according to a city official.

City staff said they are continuing to investigate the issue and will update the city council and receive direction on how to move forward at its Aug. 24 meeting.

Vaughn Construction was contracted by the city to do the project. A Vaughn official deferred comment on the project back to the city when contacted Thursday.

Construction of the Texas Independence Ballpark began last November after the four diamond sport fields were approved to be built by the College Station City Council last October at a cost of $16.6 million. Construction was expected to take about a year and city officials said they hoped to begin playing games on the field by the start of 2024.

The complex of four full-sized diamond fields was suitable for baseball and softball. The infields will be synthetic turf while the outfields will be natural grass. There are currently no turf baseball or softball fields for public use in College Station.​ This complex will be owned and operated by the city and available for Little League games and practices and baseball and softball tournaments.