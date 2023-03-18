Construction continues on a new home for the Union Pacific No. 4141 George Bush Locomotive engine that will also house a Marine One Helicopter and be able to host large events.

Max Angerholzer, CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, told the College Station City Council the new building is expected to open in June 2024, shortly after what would have been the late former president George H.W. Bush’s 100th birthday.

Currently, the train is boxed up as the new building is being built over top of the locomotive.

“For us, we see this as a gateway to going to the original building, a way to attract more visitors and tourists to College Station, but also, we feel so strongly that we’re focused on our relationship locally, too,” Angerholzer said during a presentation. “We want to make sure that all residents of College Station feel they have ownership of what we’re doing at the Bush Presidential Center moving forward.”

Aside from the train and helicopter displays, Angerholzer said the new building will have a café, exhibit space, and 29,000 square-feet of continuous space to host events. Angerholzer added the new building can accommodate up to 1,500 people for an event. The building won’t be ticketed and will feature pop-up exhibits for visitors.

“Our vision for this new building is if you walked in there, there would be a small exhibit that would be highlighting what you could see in the original building and that would encourage people to go in,” Angerholzer said.

In 2005, Union Pacific Railroad surprised Bush by painting one of its locomotives to resemble Air Force One and named it No. 4141 to honor him as the 41st president. The train was brought to College Station in connection with a train exhibit at the museum. The No. 4141 Engine returned to College Station in December 2018 when it led the Bush funeral train from Houston to where the former president was laid to rest alongside former First Lady Barbara Bush. In 2019, Union Pacific announced it would donate the locomotive to the museum. In February 2021, the Texas A&M Board of Regents essentially donated two acres in front and to the south of the library and museum to the museum for the new building after they approved a $1-per-year lease.

During his presentation, Angerholze said the Bush Library and Museum has almost 200,000 visitors annually and over 50% are from out-of-state. He also noted the library brings around $5 million in revenue to the local economy each year

After Angerholzer’s presentation, council member Bob Yancy asked if College Station’s economic development and tourism teams would be able to promote and book the space to outside groups. Angerholzer said yes and added Bush Library officials have yet to take bookings on the building.

“Even though we’re on track with our construction right now, I don’t want anybody to book it and then us not be ready,” Angerholzer said. “But that’s the plan. We want to make this available to the university, the community and outside groups.”