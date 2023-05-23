Phase one of the South College Avenue Reconstruction Project in Bryan began on Monday. The project requires a full road closure from West Villa Maria Road to Edge Street through mid-November, and the entire project is expected to be completed by December 2024.

A detour has been put in place going eastbound on West Villa Maria Road to Cavitt Avenue, then northbound to Bizzell Street and westbound back to South College Avenue. Access to homes and businesses in the construction area will be permitted.

This project includes several different elements.

A 10-to-12-foot wide shared-use path will be built along the west side of South College Avenue, as well as a 6-foot wide sidewalk along the east side of South College Avenue.

A landscaped median will be installed along South College Avenue with roundabouts at Hollydale Drive/Williamson Drive and Carson Street.

Large box culverts will be reconstructed under South College Avenue from Midtown Lake to Burton Creek.

Underground storm sewer, water and sanitary sewer lines along the project limits will be replaced and upgraded. City officials said on the project’s webpage this will improve stormwater drainage in the area by upgrading the storm sewer network and constructing stormwater detention ponds to help alleviate flooding in the surrounding area.

On Monday, work also began to replace sanitary sewer lines in the area generally bounded by South College Avenue, Cavitt Avenue, Lake Street and Edge Street.

Traffic pattern changes on F.M. 2818

Beginning Monday, changes were made to the traffic pattern for southbound traffic on F.M. 2018 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road as construction continues to convert the corridor into a “super street” design, according to the Department of Transportation.

Only the inside lane will continue south on F.M. 2818 in the traffic switch and the outside lane will have to exit southbound on Wellborn Road via the direct connect ramp, according to TxDOT. This traffic pattern will be in place for around three months to complete the south tie-in to existing pavement.

Minor work also will be done on northbound F.M. 2818, which will require the on-ramp from Wellborn Road to be occasionally closed in the same area.

Navasota to begin street, utility rehabilitation

Over 50 Navasota streets will undergo maintenance and rehabilitation starting at the end of May as part of an $8 million-dollar campaign between Navasota’s yearly Street Maintenance Project and the 2020 Bonded Capital Improvement Project (CIP) Street & Utility Rehabilitation.

The city’s annual Street Maintenance Project will impact around 30 streets, which will receive a new top surface via chip sealing. This project will begin in early June and has a targeted completion date before Halloween, according to city officials.

The 2020 Bonded CIP Street & Utility Rehabilitation Project will begin once the Navasota school district dismisses this week. The project includes more extensive repairs to rebuild parts of 20 city streets and improve water, sewer and storm drains. City officials said a target completion date is August 2024, before the school year begins.

Public hearing held on Loop 1853 around Madisonville

A public meeting was held by TxDoT on Tuesday for citizen input on the proposed relief Loop 1853 around the south side of Madisonville.

According to TxDOT, the relief loop is to connect regional traffic in the Madisonville area and relieve Texas 21 (Main Street) and surrounding roadways through traffic between Interstate 45, Texas 21, Texas 75 and Texas 90.

A series of public meetings and evaluations over the last few years paved the way for the alternative route to be designed on the south side of the city. The proposed project is funded and expected to go to construction in late 2026, according to TxDOT officials. Loop 1853 would be a four-lane highway with two 12-foot wide lanes going each direction and separated by a grassy median.