Constable’s deputy continues recovery

Ingram said the support from the GoFundMe page, as well as outreach and prayers for Lively’s recovery, has been tremendous.

“Calder’s been in this community a long time, he’s been a tremendous public servant, and I think the outpouring of love and affection that he’s seeing on a GoFundMe page is a direct reflection of just how many people he really impacted through his career in law enforcement,” Ingram said.

Macey Lively said she always admired her dad’s work as a public servant, “so to see that kind of turn around and everyone gather around and pray for and support him, it’s so incredible.”

The accident happened around 7 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 7000 block of Texas 21. An initial police investigation determined Lively’s vehicle traveled over ice near an overpass, causing the vehicle to slide and strike a barricade. The vehicle flipped over the barricade and came to rest on its roof. Lively was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle, officials said.

Lively has served as a chief deputy constable in Precinct 3 for six years. He previously served for nearly 23 years at the College Station Police Department.