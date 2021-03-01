Constable’s deputy continues recovery

A veteran Brazos County law enforcement officer is making progress in his recovery after being seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover last month in Bryan.
A GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical and therapy costs for Brazos County Chief Deputy Constable Calder Lively had raised more than $30,000 on Sunday.
Lively suffered a severe laceration on his head in the accident and underwent emergency surgery to repair his spinal cord at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, according to the GoFundMe page, which was set up by his daughter, Macey Lively.
In an update posted to the page last week, Calder Lively said he was grateful for everyone’s support and is learning to rebuild his muscles.
He has been at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston for more than a week and has been walking and going up and down stairs, according to the GoFundMe page.
Lively said he expects to be transferred to the Texas Brain and Spine Institute on Wednesday.
Precinct 3 Constable J.P. Ingram said last week that Lively’s doctors and therapists are confident the healing will continue.
“He’ll be in rehabilitation probably a couple of weeks,” Ingram said. “He had paralysis on one side. It’s slowly but surely coming back. He’s starting to get some mobility and some function on his right side. His left side seems to be doing fairly well, so everybody’s positive. It’s going to be one of those things that only time will tell.”
Ingram said the support from the GoFundMe page, as well as outreach and prayers for Lively’s recovery, has been tremendous.
“Calder’s been in this community a long time, he’s been a tremendous public servant, and I think the outpouring of love and affection that he’s seeing on a GoFundMe page is a direct reflection of just how many people he really impacted through his career in law enforcement,” Ingram said.
Macey Lively said she always admired her dad’s work as a public servant, “so to see that kind of turn around and everyone gather around and pray for and support him, it’s so incredible.”
The accident happened around 7 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 7000 block of Texas 21. An initial police investigation determined Lively’s vehicle traveled over ice near an overpass, causing the vehicle to slide and strike a barricade. The vehicle flipped over the barricade and came to rest on its roof. Lively was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle, officials said.
Lively has served as a chief deputy constable in Precinct 3 for six years. He previously served for nearly 23 years at the College Station Police Department.
“I just want, more than anything, for him to be able to do the things he loves again, and one of those is helping people and being involved in law enforcement,” Macey Lively said. “I’m really hopeful that’s something he’ll be able to do one day again.