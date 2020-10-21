Consol senior Gentry Fox explores a variety of ag opportunities

After trying karate and Boy Scouts, A&M Consolidated High School senior Gentry Fox found his niche in ag and 4-H when he was 8 years old.

Since entering high school four years ago, Fox said, he has taken just about every ag class Consol offers, including animal science and floral design classes. The pathway he gravitates toward is ag mechanics with a focus on welding.

In addition to ag mechanics projects, he said, he also has shown goats and, for one year, chickens. He has held leadership positions in 4-H and FFA since his second year in 4-H.

When he first began in the FFA program his freshman year, Fox said, he was a quiet student.

“It’s kind of shaped me into who I am today,” he said. “… I had a few friends, close friends. I started getting into the ag program, making a lot more friends, socializing, growing the friend group. Now, I’m a senior and know just about everybody at the school. It’s just helped expand who I am.”

Consol ag science and FFA adviser Hannah Lewandowski said she has seen Fox blossom since she first had him as a “shy” freshman in her intro to ag class. Over the past four years, he has grown in his leadership, speaking and ag mechanics skills.