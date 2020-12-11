 Skip to main content
Consol grad in line to become new principal at College Station High School
Consol grad in line to become new principal at College Station High School

The College Station school board is expected to name Justin Grimes as the next principal of College Station High School next week.

Grimes is currently the principal of College View High School. He will replace Tiffany Parkerson, who was named the district's executive director of secondary education, beginning his new role in January.

Justin Grimes

Grimes is a 1996 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and served as assistant principal at College Station High School from when it opened in 2012 to 2016.

He began his career as a social studies teacher and football and baseball coach in the Bryan school district before moving to College Station High School in 2012.

The search for a principal to replace Grimes at College View High School will begin in the spring, district administrators said.

The school board meets Tuesday.

