Consol a cappella group A-Side selected for professional competition in April

Tyler Lewis, artistic director for A-Side since September and a former competitive a cappella performer while at Texas A&M, said the growth the group has seen has been “astronomical.”

“Just to think from where we started, where they didn’t really know what they were doing and were all coming in, they didn’t understand what it took to be a great a capella group,” Lewis said, “and then to see their level of care for the art form itself grow and then be committed to what type of music and artistry that they’re trying to produce has been amazing.”

From a group of individual vocalists, Lewis said, the ensemble is now one.

“It’s like they move and breathe and think as a group, which only makes the sound better and stronger,” Lewis said.

Barrow and Consol junior Jordan Ingram said the moment they came together was when they were selected as the wildcard performers at the finals of the Acatex competition in December.

“I remember there was cheers, there was laughter, there was anger at first,” Ingram said.

Barrow said each year there is one moment or challenge that unites them.