Consol a cappella group A-Side selected for professional competition in April

Vocalists from A&M Consolidated High School’s a cappella group A-Side will be taking their talents to their first professional competition in April as one of eight ensembles selected for VoiceJam.
The a cappella competition, which will take place April 9 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, includes eight groups, representing Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. A-Side is one of two high school groups that were selected to compete against three collegiate groups and three professional ensembles.
“It makes me very proud of this group,” Consol senior Sarah Barrow said. “I’ve been in this group for three years, and this is the biggest competition that we’ve done. This is the only competition that we’ve done that has not been exclusively high school as well, so it is a huge honor, very humbling to be able to be a part of that, and especially in my last semester as a senior.”
The group submitted their audition video on Jan. 31, the day applications were due, Consol choir director Emily Ramos said, and they heard back Feb. 3.
“I told them; I said, ‘If y’all find a way to get in, I will find a way to get you there,’” she said, saying it gives them more recognition and more exposure to other talented musicians and vocalists from across the country.
The 14-member group will make the eight-hour drive to the competition, hosted at the Walton Arts Center, on April 7 before attending workshops and clinics the following day and competing April 9. The trip will cost about $5,000, and anyone interested in donating to support this trip or other choir activities can do so through the AMCHS Choir Booster Club’s Venmo, which is @amchschoir.
Austin Comte, one of A-Side’s vocal percussionists, said he did not realize how big the competition was until they had been invited to participate.Toni West, who is also a senior and in his second year with A-Side, said it has been exciting this year to perform live on stages again after their performances were restricted in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Barrow said because of the pandemic, only three members of A-Side had experienced singing together in the a cappella group live on stage before this year. It makes her proud to think of what they have been able to achieve and overcome together.
Fellow senior Caron Seiber said the newer members getting a chance to perform on stage has helped them understand the hype behind A-Side and has made them invest more in the group.
“It’s definitely changing from a group that’s like ‘Oh we have fun,’ to a group that is really making a name for itself,” Barrow said.
Tyler Lewis, artistic director for A-Side since September and a former competitive a cappella performer while at Texas A&M, said the growth the group has seen has been “astronomical.”
“Just to think from where we started, where they didn’t really know what they were doing and were all coming in, they didn’t understand what it took to be a great a capella group,” Lewis said, “and then to see their level of care for the art form itself grow and then be committed to what type of music and artistry that they’re trying to produce has been amazing.”
From a group of individual vocalists, Lewis said, the ensemble is now one.
“It’s like they move and breathe and think as a group, which only makes the sound better and stronger,” Lewis said.
Barrow and Consol junior Jordan Ingram said the moment they came together was when they were selected as the wildcard performers at the finals of the Acatex competition in December.
“I remember there was cheers, there was laughter, there was anger at first,” Ingram said.
Barrow said each year there is one moment or challenge that unites them.
“Ironically, we tend to unite in chaos,” she said, saying they tend to do their best when they do not have time to worry.
West credited Lewis also with helping push the singers beyond any perceived limitations.
“They are really supportive about like, ‘Listen, you can’t do it now, but I know you can do it eventually,’” West said. “Tyler does not give up on us, and it makes it easier to know that we have not a cushion, but a support behind us to be able to go to VoiceJam and just kill it.”
Ramos said she has enjoyed seeing the group set and achieve new goals since the Acatex competition in December, which was their first in-person competition since the pandemic.
Students and directors all said they are excited to learn from the other performers and implement their techniques, as well as gain knowledge from the workshops and clinics VoiceJam is hosting.
Seiber said A-Side will be competing against one of the Acatex judges they performed for in December and also against a vocal percussionist — or beatboxer — from the University of North Texas who had hosted a clinic at Acatex.
Ramos said she can say something 15 times, but sometimes it takes someone else for the students to listen or understand the concept. She is looking forward to seeing those “lightbulb moments.”
Although Barrow would like to win at VoiceJam, she said, no matter what the outcome, she wants A-Side to leave proud of what they did.
“That’s where that high comes from in that competition is knowing that you put everything out there, that you did what you said that you were going to do,” she said. “You put in the hours; you put in everything here — holidays, after school, at home, all the things — and seeing the result of all of that together and being able to show people that.”
For more information about VoiceJam, go to waltonartscenter.org/special-events/voicejam-festival.