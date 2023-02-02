Pete Sessions, U.S. District 17 Congressman, is scheduled to speak at the Robertson County Republican Party’s annual Reagan Day dinner Saturday night. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Pridgeon Center in Franklin.

Sessions is expected to share what his first 30 days in the 118th Congress entailed and what he thinks is in store for the remainder of the year, according to Sessions’ outreach coordinator Jeff Murski.

On Wednesday, Sessions was appointed chairman of the subcommittee on government operations and the federal workforce.

“Keeping in touch with district needs is vital to all of our success, and Robertson County is no exception," Murski said in a statement.

Dana Myers, vice chairman of the Republican Part of Texas, will be the event’s keynote speaker.