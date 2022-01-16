Conference of Urban Counties brings annual event to Brazos County for first time

“There are underserved populations in the middle of Houston, and they’re underserved populations in El Paso and out in rural Texas,” he said. They all have to work with the state and federal governments and the associated politics. “But the bottom line is, you know, that these are the people where the rubber meets the road. They have to rise above all that because they are accountable to the people to get actions done and preserve public health, but also to preserve jobs, the economy, kids going to school, and our way of life. That’s really where the rubber meets the road. This is, as we say in the military, the pointy end of the spear. This is where it really happens, and they all have that in common, no matter where they come from.”