"Concert Crush" film features concert-goers of Astroworld music festival

Five months have passed since the deadly Astroworld music festival featuring rapper Travis Scott, and film director Charlie Minn interviewed some of the concert attendees and produced the documentary “Concert Crush,” which is being screened today at Premiere Cinemas in Bryan.

“My films represent innocent people who have been victimized,” he said. “I thought that the story needed more attention to the victims because you were dealing with such a high profile rapper like Travis Scott, and his significant other is one of the most highly followed women on Instagram, Kylie Jenner. I just knew the attention would be on them rather than the victims, and the documentary is an excellent platform to deliver that awareness to people that are overlooked, such as innocent victims.”

Ten people died and roughly 300 were injured during the crowd surge as Scott was performing on Nov. 5, 2021.

“Those who died in the concert ranged in age from 9 to 27 years old,” according a March article by the Associated Press. “Roughly 300 people were injured and treated at the scene, and 25 were taken to hospitals. Those killed died from compression asphyxia.”

Texas A&M senior Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old studying computer science, was one of the ten who died and was pronounced dead after initially suffering two heart attacks in transport from the festival to the hospital, according to a report from KHOU in Houston.

A month after the concert Minn and his team started to gather interviews for the film. The documentary features eight concert-goers who relay what they witnessed at the concert as Minn tells the story from the first minute the concert began and features provided footage of the event.

“It is more or less a very close examination of what happened, it is a play by play of what happened, almost minute to minute from the time Travis Scott came on set,” he said. “It was really hard to get any of the victims’ family members because this happened five months ago, so I was lucky to get eight survivors who were eye witnesses to this tragedy and between those eight people I was able to intersperse an 82 minute movie.”

Since he was unable to contact family members of the ten people who died at the concert, the documentary features a memorial dedication to those ten at the end of the film, Minn said.

“Concert Crush” will run in select theaters for one week after April 29.

To purchase a ticket for tonight's 7 p.m. showing in Bryan visit, pccmovies.com.

To view other show times, purchase tickets and learn more about the film visit, concertcrushfilm.com.

