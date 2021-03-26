Competitors cheer return of Brazos County Youth Livestock Show

“In the freeze, he took hot water out to them every two hours, carrying with his little bucket because their water was frozen — everything was frozen — and they won’t drink it if it’s too cold,” she said. “… That was his responsibility; he did it. Those are the things that you don’t really think about.”

Fred’s parents help facilitate the care of his pigs Moony and Guapo, but it is up to Fred to make sure they have water, get fed and are taken care of.

“Until the last minute of their life, they have to be happy,” Fred said, noting that happiness is his responsibility.

Sean Gibson, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, said his grand champion ag mechanics project — a hall tree — is the only ag mechanics project going to the premium auction.

“It feels like all of the hard work and time that I put into this project, it really culminated in an amazing way,” he said.

Gibson’s work on the project began before the coronavirus halted everything last year. Then, in the middle of the fall semester, he picked it up again.