Community reflects on 9/11 anniversary at remembrance, statue dedication ceremony

“We are here to honor all of those who serve to protect our country,” Carlton said. “We’re saying thank you to the military members who serve overseas or in our own country, but we need to thank those who keep us safe today; police, fire, EMS, TSA, FBI — all of those who serve in our government to keep us safe.”

Hundreds of community members attended the ceremony including several elected officials such as Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said he was glad to see the community come together to honor the fallen and also those who continue to serve.

The firefighter and police officer were made in the likeness of local first responders Lt. Greg Pickard and Brazos County constable Brian Bachmann. Pickard was one of two firefighters who died during the Knights of Columbus Hall fire in February 2013. Bachmann was fatally shot by a man when serving eviction papers at a home near Texas A&M in 2012. The late first responders’ loved ones were in attendance Saturday.

The statue of a soldier is supposed to represent all who serve in all branches of the military during the War on Terror.