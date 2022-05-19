Community members support local Salvation Army 'servant leaders' at annual luncheon

Hundreds of people raised thousands of dollars for the Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station at Thursday’s 11th annual Doing the Most Good Luncheon.

Former TX-17 Rep. Bill Flores spoke to the group gathered at the Hilton College Station about the importance of servant leadership, which he said describes the Salvation Army volunteers and Commanding Officers Capt. Timothy and Andrea Israel.

The luncheon represents one of the two main fundraisers for the local Christian-based organization, along with the annual Red Kettles during the holidays.

“Today is just an incredible outpouring of support from the community to have so many individuals who attended, and to know that the funds that are raised today are going to make incredible impact here locally within our community,” Andrea Israel said. “All the funds stay here to help impact the services and the programs offered through the Salvation Army for the individuals that are in the most need. For those that feel the most hopeless, it’s giving them a beacon of hope within the community.”

At the start of his presentation, Flores asked the audience to think about the person they associate with good leadership and the person they think of as a bad leader who they would not want to work with again.

“It’s important to have good examples of leaders and bad examples of leaders and to talk about the impact of polarization on our society,” he said.

There are two types of leaders, he said. Authoritarian leaders rule by force, power and their position, he said, while servant leaders rule by inspiring others. Authoritarian leaders have short-term solutions, and servant leaders develop long-term impacts and solutions.

“Most dictionaries define leader as a person who rules or guides others. I prefer to define leader as a person who motivates persons to do things that they wouldn’t do on their own,” Flores said.

The “hyper-polarized world,” he said, means it feels as though people are divided into tribes that can create echo chambers and not listen to others.

“We don’t want to try to understand each other,” Flores said. “We always view other people’s motivations as wrong motivations or bad, and what makes this worse is that our elected leaders, who should sort of rise above that, have begun to act like we act as a population, as citizens.”

The result, he said, is leaders in Washington, D.C., who have been tasked with representing their constituents being more focused on damaging the other side with a “hyper-partisan agenda” rather than working with an agenda to help the people they were elected to represent.

Israel said people can see the breakdown of leadership Flores mentioned and how recognizing a desire to help brothers and sisters in need and putting them first is the more influential and impactful form of leadership.

“Servant leadership is the opportunity that we have to see those that may be overlooked, and to make sure that that no individual is forgotten or feels alone,” she said.

Flores said the definition of selfless service — one of Texas A&M’s core values — is “the unselfish efforts to help others.”

He encouraged people to model servant leadership, identify and mentor young leaders and support organizations that improve the community, such as the Salvation Army.

Larry Catlin, vice chairman of the local Salvation Army board of advisors, said, “Folks, we can continue to fight against loneliness, poverty and despair. We see it around the world. We’ve got it here in Brazos County. You can help our neighbors, our neighbors who need it the most right now.

“This is a good thing to do. It’s absolutely for the right reason. And it will yield good results,” he said, referencing a statement Flores quoted during his speech from former Speaker of the House John Boehner.

The luncheon included testimonials of the impact of the Salvation Army and its programs, as well as naming board member Imogene Vetters as an emeritus member.

Timothy Israel said the support from the community allowed the local Salvation Army to launch its Pathway of Hope initiative that aims to work with families to break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness.

The funds raised through the luncheon with table sponsorships, ticket sales, donations and the live and silent auctions, will go toward continuing to support the Pathway of Hope initiative and the Salvation Army’s other programs and services.

Marietta Perroni, who has volunteered with the Salvation Army, said she learns more all the time about what the Salvation Army provides.

“It’s a marvelous organization, and the fact that we can do something that is truly local is amazing,” she said.

