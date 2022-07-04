Community members gather together for Fourth of July celebrations

Communities throughout the Brazos Valley marked the Fourth of July holiday Monday by coming together for fireworks in Bryan and Kurten, for a birthday celebration for the nation in College Station and parades throughout the area.

Ettie Orts, who attended the 28th annual Wheelock Fourth of July parade Monday morning with her family, described everyone lining a quarter-mile stretch of FM 46 as an extended family.

Her sister Delayne Nichols said, “There’s nothing like a small-town parade. There just isn’t.”

Orts’ husband, Mike, said a parade like the one in Wheelock Monday or Navasota Friday is typical of small towns throughout Texas.

“It’s a big deal for those people who live in those areas,” he said with Nichols noting her granddaughters help lead the parade annually.

What gives Wheelock its community feel, Mike Orts said, is the ability to talk to neighbors and friends.

“It’s an opportunity for people to get together who normally don’t get that chance because in today’s world, a fast-paced world, we don’t take the time to do that all the time,” he said. “This is a day that you do. You slow down.”

Cyndi Bakalian, who moved to Wheelock with her family in October 2013, said she and her family have been attending ever since. She said it means everything to her to be able to have a family tradition such as attending the Fourth of July parade.

The parade, hosted by the nonprofit Friends of the Wheelock School House, led into the organization’s signature BBQ fundraiser that is helping fund the restoration of the historic 1908 school.

Kathy Hedrick, vice president of Friends of the Wheelock School House, said it is important to her to preserve the history of the community, which was founded in 1834. She said the school house is one of few buildings still standing from the early days of the community, along with the Union Church – now the Methodist Church – and a few houses.

She said over the years the group has been able to replace the school’s roof, historically restored all 52 windows, rewired the first floor and installed new reproduction lights and ceiling fans. Their next step is to fix the façade of the building.The BBQ fundraiser and parade began in 1995 with kids on bicycles, people on riding lawn mowers, a couple tractors and a Winnebago. It has since grown to include horses and ponies, classic cars, community organizations, cheerleaders and local first responders.

Hedrick said people started showing up at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. parade. She said they typically plan to feed 350 people, but she anticipated this year’s numbers might top 400.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” she said of the annual celebration. “We enjoy it. We get to see everybody. It’s kind of like a humongous family reunion. People come back for this in particular every year, and they bring their kids and their grandkids. Mr. (Lonny) Scasta that was the grand marshal today had his great-grandchildren riding with him, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about community and family and our freedom.”

That family atmosphere was the goal of the return of the College Station Noon Lions Club’s I Love America celebration at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum.

The reimagined event included bounce houses and obstacle courses, food trucks, live music and other activities. Admission to the library and museum was free throughout the day, and balloon animals and vision screenings were available in the air conditioning of the rotunda.

College Station Noon Lions Club President Dean Schneider said this year’s event was like starting over after two years of not being at the library and museum due to COVID-19.

In 2020, the event was canceled and a donation drive to benefit the Salvation Army was put in its place. Then, in 2021, an event planned for Wolf Pen Creek Park was postponed to the fall due to rain and flooding in the park.

The club has hosted the celebration since 1960, he said, but it has previously been held as an evening event with performances by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and other groups and a fireworks display.

During this year’s return to the library grounds, he said, they had to move the event to begin at 11 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. to work with the third annual drive-in Fourth of July Fireworks and Drone Show on the RELLIS campus Monday evening.

Schneider said the club did not know what to expect, but the library reported 1,200 people by 1 p.m., which he was pleased to see.

“It’s immensely gratifying to see neighbors coming out and being able to interact with each other, getting to know each other again, being able to come and just enjoy the company of the community,” he said.

He was happy to see people putting any differences aside and celebrating the birthday of the nation’s freedom.

“That’s been the most satisfying thing for me is to be able to see the difference that our group of people can make in the community to be able to bring something like this back and actually see an impact on what we’re doing,” he said.

Renee Drake, who husband and dad were in the military, said the day means a lot to her family, and she also appreciated people celebrating together.

Aaron Tomplait, of College Station, attended the event with his family and said the opportunity to participate in a community event like the I Love America celebration represents one of the things he loves about the city.

“You can create those lifetime memories with your family,” he said, noting it is “simple, free, easy.”

“… It’s just really enjoyable. Where we came from, they didn’t do stuff like this, so it’s nice to have a community mindset built in within the city of College Station and Texas A&M and everybody being all on board to provide these opportunities.”

The day ended with the third annual Drone & Fireworks show at the Texas A&M RELLIS campus.

