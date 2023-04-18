The College Station school board has invited community members to provide feedback for its superintendent search by completing a short online survey.

The survey can be accessed at survey.csisd.org/index.php/218362 or by clicking the “Superintendent Search” link located on the home page of csisd.org.

On March 21, current College Station Superintendent Mike Martindale announced his plans to retire, effective July 1. At a special school board meeting on March 27, the board unanimously selected N2 Learning to assist it with finding a replacement for Martindale.