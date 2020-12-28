Community leaders welcome conversation about racism

A heightened sense of fear

Business owner Delecia Lamar was among the hundreds of demonstrators who spent hours along Texas Avenue in Bryan. She said last week that she noticed a variety of people with countless stories and perspectives.

“What I saw was that there were people of all different races and colors that had been either moved or impacted by some of the things we were seeing in the news,” Lamar said. “While I have not lost a brother, a son or an uncle to the violence we were seeing in the news, perhaps some of the more hostile personalities that were out there maybe had — and that was some of the beauty of being out there. It made you think outside your box and made you see things from someone else’s eyes,” Lamar said.

Lamar, a hairstylist who operates Punkin Braids in Bryan, said there are more conversations about racism and violence happening around her, and she feels a heightened sense of fear for her children. She has sons ages 20 and 21 and a 7-year-old daughter.