Community leaders welcome conversation about racism

Outrage, grief and calls for change took the nation by storm after the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man with Texas roots who died while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
On May 29, a Friday evening, a couple dozen people held signs at the southwest corner of Texas Avenue and George Bush Drive in College Station; the following day, a gathering of about 250 held signs and chanted “Black lives matter” and “Say his name! George Floyd.”
On the evening of May 31, several hundred people lined Texas Avenue for more than three hours; one week later, more than 1,000 people filled several blocks of sidewalk and grass in the same location as cars drove through, honking their support. The summer of 2020 also included a unity prayer event led by clergy, a forum featuring law enforcement leaders, and multiple protests on the Texas A&M campus.
Last week, several area residents who attended those summer demonstrations shared reflections and hopes for the future, and law enforcement leaders said community engagement and building trust will continue to be a priority.
‘Trying to bridge the gap’
Ebony Peterson and Tre Watson, co-founders of Black Lives Matter B/CS, reflected with pride on the race and age diversity of the participants in the summer demonstrations.
“When we do things like that, it helps propel us into a future of togetherness,” Watson said. “It was needed to have it in our community, because we always see it in other cities and communities. It was cool to see the place where I’m from and where I call home actually put on such an empowering event.”
Watson and Peterson said leaders from local law enforcement have reached out to them and said they feel like lines of communication are open.
The Black Lives Matter B/CS leaders said they believe increased racial diversity among law enforcement, elected officials and other civic organizations will help the county’s residents to be represented fully.
Peterson unsuccessfully ran for Bryan’s school board but said she enjoyed the experience of being a candidate and said she will continue to encourage community members from a variety of backgrounds to run for office. Peterson and Watson said that going forward, they will continue working to help the community’s residents better understand the political process, and said they believe civic engagement — including and beyond voting — will be essential for creating a more just and inclusive region.
“For our organization, we’re trying to bridge the gap from the community with the cities and make sure people are getting the information they need, because we ourselves have learned so much in the last six months,” Peterson said.
A heightened sense of fear
Business owner Delecia Lamar was among the hundreds of demonstrators who spent hours along Texas Avenue in Bryan. She said last week that she noticed a variety of people with countless stories and perspectives.
“What I saw was that there were people of all different races and colors that had been either moved or impacted by some of the things we were seeing in the news,” Lamar said. “While I have not lost a brother, a son or an uncle to the violence we were seeing in the news, perhaps some of the more hostile personalities that were out there maybe had — and that was some of the beauty of being out there. It made you think outside your box and made you see things from someone else’s eyes,” Lamar said.
Lamar, a hairstylist who operates Punkin Braids in Bryan, said there are more conversations about racism and violence happening around her, and she feels a heightened sense of fear for her children. She has sons ages 20 and 21 and a 7-year-old daughter.
“I used to turn my ringer off at night and now I won’t turn my ringer off because I’m worried if something happens to my sons,” she said. “You just have to trust yourself and remind yourself that everyone’s not bad or has an ill motive, because if you walk around thinking that, it impacts how you then treat people of other races and have the wrong attitude. The reality is that there are far more good people than bad people.”
Lamar said she wants to see more educational and civic opportunities for the area’s children and more attention paid to local inequities.
“There is no better place I could have raised my children than Bryan — but I would definitely like for us to have a heightened sense of awareness that things are sometimes lopsided here, and sometimes they are lopsided because of race and color of skin,” Lamar said. “There is indeed a good ’ol boy system here, there is indeed prejudice here, there is indeed injustice here.”
‘To live in harmony’
On June 14, a multiracial group of approximately 65 pastors, police officers and other area leaders gathered at Bryan City Hall for a prayer event to showcase unity and to denounce racism.
The Rev. Sylvester Smith Jr. of Bryan’s New Zion Missionary Baptist Church co-organized that gathering. Last week, Smith said the pandemic has limited ongoing anti-racism efforts, but discussions have continued, and the goal is to hold more events and conversations as public health conditions allow.
“People are at a point where they want to see a change to be made, and they are coming together regardless of race or our religious background or socioeconomic background or age,” Smith said.
Smith said he would like to see people be more willing to talk about race and listen across different perspectives and views, “and still be able to live in harmony with one another.”
“I want to see us, in 2021, do all that Jesus Christ has mandated us to do — not just feed the hungry but let’s find shelter for them, let’s find jobs for them, let’s find clothing for them,” Smith said. “We can do that when we become one, regardless of our race, creed or color in 2021.”
‘I was really impressed’
Brazos Valley African American Museum curator Oliver Wayne Sadberry said he attended the first large Bryan demonstration May 31.
“I was really impressed,” Sadberry said. “What impressed me about that march was the high number of non-Blacks who attended. It really was a diverse part of the community, and many of those there were young people. These were young kids, and I thought that was healthy.
“It’s healthy in the sense that it brought local attention to these national issues, and we have those kinds of issues locally — they just don’t get the national attention,” said Sadberry, 77.
Sadberry described the summer demonstrations as unique in the area’s recent history, and said much is unclear about the area’s longer history of civil disobedience. Sadberry said that in the civil rights era, protests were difficult outside of large urban centers.
Looking forward, Sadberry said a continued focus on education and economic opportunity is important, and he wants to see more Black participation in civic groups and social organizations — particularly in predominantly white spaces — and increased economic engagement in organizations like the Chamber of Commerce.
“That’s where your business takes place in the community. Everything that happens in this community is going to involve somebody from one of those groups,” Sadberry said.
‘We’re all humans’
Photographer Ryan Price attended multiple demonstrations with his 15-year-old son Josh. Josh is Black and the rest of the Price family is white; Price told The Eagle on May 30 that he wanted his son to “see powerful Black voices saying important things,” and to be part of history as it happened.
In an interview last week, Price said the demonstrations weren’t the start of their family’s discussions about racism and identity, but they provided another opening for lasting conversations. Price and his wife, Sara, also have children ages 9, 6 and 3.
“I’m thankful that we brought our whole family and brought our younger kids to that, because it’s allowed for our whole family to have some language around what’s going on,” Price said. “We’ve had a lot more conversations around our dinner table that reference Black Lives Matter, or racism, or, for our white kids, asking how something might make Josh or other Black people feel.”
Josh Price recalled how loud the protests were and said he was proud to have attended the demonstrations. He added, “Black Lives Matter” affirms that “we’re all humans.”
Ryan Price said his engagement with the history of racism has ramped up since June.
“I have been unpacking the history of Black experiences in America, which has been a lot of stuff I had either explicitly never been taught or things that we don’t take the time to learn,” Price said.
‘A foundation of trust’
On June 18, seven local leaders in law enforcement and government participated in a panel discussion on racial justice and community relations. Law enforcement leaders — including Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk, Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons, College Station Police Chief Billy Couch and Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske — engaged in dialogue with demonstrators at the protests in May and early June.
In separate interviews last week, Brazos County Sheriff-elect Wayne Dicky and Paul Martinez, who will be the county’s chief deputy for enforcement, said intentional engagement and dialogue will be important to the sheriff’s office under their leadership.
“The first overarching comment is that as sheriff, this office has to serve everyone, and we have to do that fairly and with integrity,” Dicky said. “That is nonnegotiable. The fact is that some people don’t feel that they’ve been treated fairly, and we’ve got to engage and find ways to build relationships and trust.
“The leadership here is aware that the conversation is happening and that there are reasons for that, and then it’s about looking for ways to engage and be involved with every facet of our community — so when something does happen, we’re starting from a foundation of trust, and that we know each other and know the people’s names and can have a conversation,” he said.