Community leaders discuss equity in Brazos County vaccine distribution

Civic leaders from Latino and Black communities in Brazos County are urging vaccine task force organizers to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines as studies show people of color in the U.S. are so far being vaccinated at rates lower than their percentage of the nation’s total population.
An Associated Press analysis published Saturday indicates that Black and Latino Americans are receiving vaccinations at considerably lower rates than white Americans based on data from 17 states. Among those states is Texas, where Black people account for 12.9% of the overall population but just 7.2% of vaccinations through Monday in which the race of an individual was known. Local data was not available on vaccination rates.
Experts in the Associated Press story cited several possible factors, including inadequate access in predominantly Black communities, historically based lack of trust in medicine, and a “digital divide” with most vaccinations being coordinated online.
Locally, interviews with Black and Latino civic leaders revealed similar analyses and perspectives. Leaders also said that currently, the demand for vaccine doses is immense across racial and socioeconomic lines; as more doses become available, they want to make sure that those in rural areas as well as people of color are not left behind due to lack of access.
In Brazos County, Hispanic residents were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 early in the pandemic, according to Dr. Seth Sullivan, the county’s alternate health authority.
Seventy-nine of the 176 Brazos County residents to die due to the virus have been Black or Hispanic. Sullivan said he believes more must be done to ensure equitable vaccine distribution.
“This is a time where we can anticipate the huge demand for the vaccines — and we can also anticipate the lack of access that many in our community are going to have,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan urged local nonprofits and others who work with underserved populations to make vaccination access and education one of their top goals.
“Everyone I’ve talked to believes strongly that this is a priority,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think we can talk about this enough. We can look at this as an opportunity in our community to do more.”
‘ We need a bigger push’
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the number of COVID-19 cases within racial and ethnic minority groups has been significantly higher than the percent of those populations within the total U.S. population.
“Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick from COVID-19,” the CDC website reads. The CDC said last month that nationwide 34% of deaths related to COVID-19 were among Black Americans, who make up about 12% of the total U.S. population.
In interviews, several civic leaders in the area said the current vaccine signup system, run through email communication, is not sufficient for those who lack access to the Internet and do business by telephone. Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart noted the forthcoming call center and online portal operated by Texas A&M Health Science Center personnel and 2-1-1 Texas.
Angelita Garcia Alonzo, who serves with the parish social ministry at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, said that since she is bilingual and a multi-generation Texan, it’s considerably easier for her to navigate the vaccination registration process than for some other Hispanic residents in the area — especially since most of the information and registration is done in English in Brazos County. Alonzo said she got vaccinated Wednesday.
“I’m concerned that we haven’t been able to get information out to the Hispanic community,” she said. “It’s easy for people like me, but for underserved Hispanics, it’s not so easy to get on the computer and enroll for a vaccine.”
“If we don’t vaccinate the people who are being disproportionately affected and who are at highest risk, then we’re going to have more disproportionate deaths in the next few weeks,” Alonzo said. “We need to go directly into the neighborhoods of Black and Hispanic individuals and register people to get vaccinated.”
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Celina Vasquez said lessons can be taken from Census canvassing efforts and applied to engaging Latino communities regarding the vaccines. She said that to raise the Census response rate, canvassers went to stores and community and faith centers — and that similar tactics could help vaccinate Latino individuals in larger numbers.
“We need a bigger push in terms of outreach and actually signing up members of the Latino community, particularly seniors,” Vasquez said.
Vasquez and Alonzo, in separate interviews, said engaging La Voz Hispana, the Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network and other Hispanic informational outlets will also be needed — as well as an understanding that “the Latino community” is a diverse and nuanced population.
‘The most complicated situation I’ve ever been in’
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said Friday that more than 150 Spanish-speaking volunteers have signed up to assist with vaccination efforts locally. She said that at the Brazos Center, organizers are working to ensure there is someone who speaks Spanish at every check-in, screening and vaccination station, as well as in the parking lot. Additionally, Renold said, the Red Cross and other organizations are making sure there are American Sign Language interpreters available and people ready to assist with any accessibility-related situations that arise.
In the coming weeks, Renold said, it’s likely that vaccination “sub hubs” will be set up in communities that consist predominantly of people of color, as well as in the region’s rural areas — and that the more than 900 volunteers who have signed up through the Red Cross to help out can expect to be called upon soon.
“Age, race, access — it’s the most complicated situation I’ve ever been in, but it’s very powerful and inspiring to know that the people in charge are working really hard to solve these problems,” Renold said. “People are wanting to help, and we need to make sure we are inclusive in getting everybody helped. This is really important to me.”
‘We must work together’
Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley said she is grateful for the transit district’s work to assist with transporting county residents to the Brazos Center, and described that effort as “just a start.”
“We are going to have to think outside the box, because we are all in this together and we must work together,” Cauley said Wednesday. “Those who truly need the services will not receive services if we go about it the same old way. The truly needy don’t have computers, transportation, nor can they take advantage of services offered because they work hourly pay and jobs that don’t allow them the flexibility to take time off from work.
“Businesses and business owners should allow employees to go get vaccines without penalty or loss of wages,” Cauley said, and added she has received one vaccine dose and has her second appointment set for February, and encouraged area residents to trust the vaccines and get vaccinated as soon as possible.
‘There have been well-documented breaches of trust’
On Friday, Bryan city councilman Prentiss Madison met with Ray Arrington, who leads the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association, and longtime Bryan community member James Carter. The three men, all of whom are Black, discussed what they described as emerging challenges with registration and providing accurate information, particularly for Black communities and other communities of color. Madison said he is working to communicate with area residents, elected officials and vaccine organizers to provide information, context and advocacy.
“An issue we keep talking about is making sure we have a site in our community — and not only a site, but to also get local volunteers from our community to step up and make people feel welcome as they come in,” Madison said. “We want to make sure people know we are concerned about the Black and brown communities not being vaccinated.”
“We need to make the vaccines more accessible to the people who need it,” Arrington said. “We’ve got to help ourselves. We’re not looking for preferential treatment. We want things to be done fairly and equitably.”
“We’re going to be last to be served, if we don’t start screaming and saying something about it — we’ve got to make people aware,” Carter said.
Arrington said that among some Black people — particularly Black seniors, both locally and nationwide — there exists mistrust in the medical establishment that stems from numerous instances of unethical treatment, including from the four-decade Tuskegee Syphilis Study, in which doctors allowed syphilis to progress in Black men by withholding treatment from them — and were not honest with them about the true purpose of the study.
Sullivan, the county’s alternate health authority, said in his interview that “there have been well-documented breaches of trust” between medical professionals and Black people in the U.S.
“There has been formal acknowledgement of past harms, but the medical community needs to be doing more,” Sullivan said.
Arrington and Carter said they believe church leaders in and beyond Black communities must work to build trust among parishioners in the vaccines and advocate directly to leaders to ensure equitable access.
In an interview, Rev. Sylvester Smith Jr. of Bryan’s New Zion Missionary Baptist Church said he is particularly worried about the area’s older Black residents, some of whom have struggled to register for vaccination appointments online without assistance from family members.
“We’re hoping to get a hub in the African American community and also a hub in the Hispanic community,” Smith said. “We’re really looking to see what we can do to help seniors.”
Regarding vaccine skepticism, Smith said he will receive his second vaccine dose this week. He believes that as time goes on, personal testimonies from those who have been vaccinated will help cultivate trust in the process. He also called upon local media outlets, health experts, elected officials and area chapters of historically Black sororities and fraternities to engage directly in educating people about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.
“We need to continue encouraging people not to shy away from being vaccinated,” Smith said.
‘Our goal and our mission’
Stewart, the local task force vaccine chief, said officials are preparing to vaccinate 1,250 people Monday through Thursday at the Brazos Center, which is the county’s vaccine hub. The hub is expected to operate for several months, and Stewart and Renold, in separate interviews, said they are in frequent dialogue with local civic leaders and are working to address concerns about vaccine access. They said weekend and evening hub hours and sub-hub sites are “on the table” for the relatively near future in Brazos County to ensure that people with a variety of weekly schedules can be accommodated.
The Brazos Transit District announced plans — in English and Spanish — on its Facebook page to offer, beginning Monday, free rides to anyone in its 16-county jurisdiction who is getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Stewart described the transit district’s efforts as one vital part of outreach to ensure equitable access.
“This 1B group is 65,000 people, and it’s going to take awhile to get all of them vaccinated,” Stewart said, stressing that the community vaccination process will be a lengthy one. “It’s our goal and our mission to get the vaccine in everyone’s arms. I won’t be dissuaded from that.”