Community leaders discuss equity in Brazos County vaccine distribution

In the coming weeks, Renold said, it’s likely that vaccination “sub hubs” will be set up in communities that consist predominantly of people of color, as well as in the region’s rural areas — and that the more than 900 volunteers who have signed up through the Red Cross to help out can expect to be called upon soon.

“Age, race, access — it’s the most complicated situation I’ve ever been in, but it’s very powerful and inspiring to know that the people in charge are working really hard to solve these problems,” Renold said. “People are wanting to help, and we need to make sure we are inclusive in getting everybody helped. This is really important to me.”

‘We must work together’

Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley said she is grateful for the transit district’s work to assist with transporting county residents to the Brazos Center, and described that effort as “just a start.”