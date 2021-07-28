Community leaders celebrate second phase of Fun for All Playground

Ensuring inclusion was one of the main topics of discussion at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony for phase two of the all-access Fun for All Playground in College Station.
The ceremonial ribbon-cutting comes several months after the September opening of the playground’s second phase because the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the celebration. The all-access playground made for children of all abilities is located in Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.
“This is long overdue,” College Station Parks and Recreation director Steve Wright said of the Wednesday event. “It’s been open and active for a while, but I think the recognition that is due for those that made this come to life with donations, the hard work and everything like that — it really hasn’t had a public facing announcement. ... The proper recognition — that is what today is about.”
The second phase celebrated on Wednesday includes the Carolyn & John David Crow Field, restrooms, musical play and sensory areas, wheelchair accessible merry-go-rounds and open space. Construction on the section began in late 2019 and was completed last fall. Wright said that the process was smooth and not hindered by the pandemic or supply chain issues. The second phase cost about $1.5 million raised by donors, Parks and Recreation assistant director Kelly Kelbly said. A third and final phase is still to come.
Several local elected officials spoke at the event including College Station Councilman John Nichols, who noted that the playground has cost about $3.5 million so far, the bulk of which was provided by donors. Nichols said that the Fun for All Playground couples well with other unique programs and features offered in several other parks around the community, adding to a “diversity of facilities” and “a diversity of opportunity” for park-goers.
About a decade ago the local Rotary Club and Noon Lions Club started making plans for the Fun for All Playground, and after joining with the city of College Station, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held in August 2015. The first phase of the park was finished in 2019 and included things like a splash pad and swings. Throughout the years, several other community groups got involved including the Kiwanis and Coach Blair Charities.
More work is needed to finalize how much the third phase of the playground will cost and exactly where certain features will be located in the park since phase two was pushed farther back than initially planned, Kelbly said. A fishing pier is planned to be part of the final playground.
A bowl-a-thon at Grand Station Entertainment will be held on Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise money for the third phase. Lisa Aldrich, community advocate and publicity chair for the playground’s steering committee, said she hopes the event will raise $25,000
“We talk about inclusion, don’t bully, all those things,” Aldrich said. “Here, those kids live it … here, they learn to play together.”
Fun for All Playground steering committee co-chairs David Gerling and Werner Rose talked about the history of the playground in their Wednesday speeches and thanked all those involved in the effort. Rose noted that more than 600 individual donors have contributed to the playground.
The need for such a playground hits home for Terry and Lana Nixson, whose 34-year-old son, Brandon Bunch, is blind. The couple said they are active in various special needs community programs in the city. The College Station couple has donated to the playground project, and said they are excited that so many people have been involved in making the playground a reality.
The all-access playground is something that College Station kindergarten teacher Callie Skalaban is excited about, noting that her students loved the time that she took them to the space.
“I was able to give [my students] a place where they were equal,” Skalaban said. “They were able to all enjoy the exact same things. No one felt different.”
About 100 people went to the ribbon cutting, which also included free food for attendees.
Go to FunForAllPlaygroundBCS.com to learn more about the project and how to donate. Visit bowlathon.net/event/fun-for-all-bowl-a-thon-2021 to register a team for the upcoming bowling fundraiser.