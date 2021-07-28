Community leaders celebrate second phase of Fun for All Playground

Several local elected officials spoke at the event including College Station Councilman John Nichols, who noted that the playground has cost about $3.5 million so far, the bulk of which was provided by donors. Nichols said that the Fun for All Playground couples well with other unique programs and features offered in several other parks around the community, adding to a “diversity of facilities” and “a diversity of opportunity” for park-goers.

About a decade ago the local Rotary Club and Noon Lions Club started making plans for the Fun for All Playground, and after joining with the city of College Station, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held in August 2015. The first phase of the park was finished in 2019 and included things like a splash pad and swings. Throughout the years, several other community groups got involved including the Kiwanis and Coach Blair Charities.

More work is needed to finalize how much the third phase of the playground will cost and exactly where certain features will be located in the park since phase two was pushed farther back than initially planned, Kelbly said. A fishing pier is planned to be part of the final playground.