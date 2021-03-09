 Skip to main content
Community invited to help clean Canaan Cemetery
Community invited to help clean Canaan Cemetery

Bryan-College Station’s Come and Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites community members to help clean up the Canaan Cemetery for the next two weekends.

The cemetery, located west of Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, is so overgrown with briers, brush and cacti that only about one-third of the headstones can be located, according to an organization press release. The cemetery was the main burial ground for the predominantly African American farming community of Canaan and had more than 400 burials, including several veterans and notable people, such as the first elected Black county constable, Powell Harvey, according to the release.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the cleanup and restoration process this Saturday or on March 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. can register to volunteer at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter

The website states that volunteers should bring gloves and tools for clearing brush and should wear long-sleeve shirts and pants. Volunteers under age 18 should come with a parent or guardian. 

