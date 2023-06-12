Marci Rodgers remembers the day the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum opened on Texas A&M University’s campus in November 1997. Now, 26 years later, her pride for the library keeps her coming back.

As a volunteer at the library, Rodgers usually leads tours for school groups but during the summer she gets involved in the library’s special events, like the Bush Birthday Tribute. She served ice cream to attendees of the birthday celebration Monday in honor of the late president's 99th birthday and his late wife Barbara's 98th birthday on June 8.

“I’m so proud of this library to be in our community,” she said. “I want to be a part of this. This is huge.”

The free event offered guests birthday cake, ice cream, popcorn and refreshments in the library’s rotunda.

Rodgers, a College Station resident who wore pearls to the event in honor of the former first lady, said what she remembers most about the Bushes was their kindness.

“They would come through all the time which made it special to have a living president,” she said. “I would take school groups … and if they were in the library, they were always so kind to stop and talk to the children.”

Bush chose A&M as the location of his presidential library after the persistence of alum Michael Halbouty, who first pitched the idea to the president just weeks after he was elected. The library doesn’t just attract Aggies and Bryan-College Station community members, but also individuals from around the world, volunteer Byron Stebbins said.

“To me, it’s the people,” he said. “Not only that we get to volunteer with, but the ones that come, like Saturday I had folks from Italy, and all over the states. … Two Saturdays ago, we had a group from the Defense Language Institute in San Antonio, and there [were people from] Morocco, Mozambique, Nepal. Just talking with those folks, that’s what makes it pretty neat.”

Stebbins, who has been volunteering at the library since his retirement in January, said Bush reflected the Aggie Core Values throughout his life and time as president.

“Selfless service is probably the biggest one,” he said. “I mean you look at all of them, integrity and respect and loyalty and leadership, that’s where it’s all at.”

Augustine Jordan drove two hours to attend the celebration with her church group from Houston. Being her first time to visit, Jordan said she was impressed by the library and all it has to offer.

“[I’m] in awe of how well they put this together,” she said. “And all the things they’re showing us … when I saw the big airplane back there I was startled. All the beautiful pictures … it’s wonderful.”

Barbra Weiss was also visiting the library for the first time. She brought her granddaughters to the event so they could learn more about the legacy the Bushes left behind.

“Harper is my granddaughter from California,” she said “We wanted to come and she’s asking all kinds of questions about the president. We had a lesson on the way over here about who the president was and today was his 99th birthday and his wife’s was last week and she was 98.”

The library brings several benefits to the community, Rodgers said.

“It definitely puts our name on the map,” she said. “It’s just the fact to have a presidential library, that’s pretty impressive and just good for the community. The community is very involved. The volunteers here are very dedicated; a lot of them have been here and are here every week."