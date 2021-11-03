 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community health fair set for Tuesday
0 comments

Community health fair set for Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Here's to your health

Blinn College nursing student Joshua Marion gives Mary McDonald an ear exam as part of a free Community Health Fair put on in 2014 by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and Blinn College. The clinic offered ear, eye and blood pressure tests as well as information from 16 other community partners.

 Sam Craft/The Eagle

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments, in partnership with Blinn College, will be holding a community health fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Center for Regional Services, 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Nursing students will be answering medical questions and conducting checks for high blood pressure, diabetes, vision and hearing.

The Brazos County Health District will be providing flu and COVID vaccines, and Medicare benefit counselors will be able to answer questions about the open enrollment process.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some items recalled for safety issues

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert