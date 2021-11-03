Community health fair set for Tuesday

The Brazos Valley Council of Governments, in partnership with Blinn College, will be holding a community health fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Center for Regional Services, 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Nursing students will be answering medical questions and conducting checks for high blood pressure, diabetes, vision and hearing.

The Brazos County Health District will be providing flu and COVID vaccines, and Medicare benefit counselors will be able to answer questions about the open enrollment process.