Community Foundation luncheon celebrates giving spirit

A record number of sponsored tables filled the ballroom of the Hilton College Station and Conference Center as the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley hosted its annual Tribute Luncheon.

This year’s luncheon honored Lina and Kenny Lawson, Keith Halsell and Becky and B. Don Russell, joining a growing list of philanthropic and influential members of the community that includes Julia and David Gardner, Nancy and Leonard Berry and Gary Blair.

“Everyone has a story; today is no different, as we’re here to celebrate philanthropy and community giving at its best,” Frank Ashley, Community Foundation board member, Bush School senior associate dean and emcee for the luncheon said.

“Each of us has witnessed firsthand the impact of today’s honorees as they so generously shared their time, talents and treasures with our community, all with a common purpose and goal of making our corner of the world a better place to live.”

Each honoree also received proclamations from Gov. Greg Abbott, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters, recognizing their contributions to the Brazos Valley.

Seeing the response from the community to attend the event, Community Foundation board member and luncheon chair LouAnn McKinney said, shows her that people’s hearts are back in a giving mood and ready to help the community after things came to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just have a very giving community, and without them, none of this would be possible,” she said.

Patricia Gerling, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said it achieved its mission this year to bring back the spirit of giving and philanthropy.

“Our community is so excited to be here for each other,” she said. “We were sheltered in place, and our giving was perhaps limited in the way that we could really express how we wanted to give back.

“I think we saw that here, and the spirit of generosity and giving in this community has never been greater. We’re back.”

This year’s luncheon was dedicated to the memory of Reba Ragsdale, a 2016 honoree, for her contributions to the Community Foundation since 2005. Ragsdale died in October 2021.

McKinney said Ragsdale was one of the foundation members to launch the luncheon in 2005 as a way to support the organization’s operating budget.

The Eagle was also recognized during the luncheon as this year’s Community Champion Award recipient.

Weldon Russell, foundation board member and shareholder in the law firm West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry, said the award recognizes “years of hard work, dedication, giving and contributions to this community to benefit the Brazos Valley.”

The award specifically shines a light on businesses and organizations that impact the community by supporting Brazos Valley nonprofits.

“Community champions make giving back a priority,” he said. “Champions go above and beyond to impact the lives of others and to improve our community.

“Champions are part of the spirit of this community, and champions bolster the unique mission of our nonprofits that help make this place what it is.”

Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupré accepted the award, saying she is proud of the team she works alongside every day to produce the daily paper.

“We as a team are very proud to be your local news and your local advertising partner for the last 133 years, and we look forward to many, many more years to come of being your local partner in this community as it grows,” she said.

Seven days a week, she said, the paper starts as blank sheets of paper, and the work of local nonprofits have been featured on its pages many times.

“We write stories that make a difference in people’s lives, and to be able to also do it for nonprofits is a really cool thing,” she said after the luncheon.

“There are a lot of good stories that you can find in these nonprofits, and we love telling the stories. But it also impacts the people’s lives. … It’s really awesome to get recognized for our team that works so hard.”

A new element to this year’s luncheon was the Philanthropist of the Day in which people donated to the foundation to enter a “circle of giving” raffle. The person with the winning raffle ticket was given the chance to choose a local nonprofit to receive the $3,500 pool of money.

Dr. Jesse Parr’s and his wife Becky’s entry was selected, and Jesse Parr announced their nonprofit of choice was Voices for Children, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), saying his wife serves as a CASA.

“I’d like to thank all the many people who volunteer as foster parents and CASAs to help the children who frequently need a lot of help, and it’s very hard, and you have to have a heart for it because it’s too hard to be just a job,” he said at the podium.

“And thank you all for all of your generosity and helping making our community a much better place over the years.”

He said he has seen the community grow since he moved to the Brazos Valley in 1976 and credits that growth to the people in the community who believe in giving back.

“We’re put in this world to make it a better place, and I know the people that I see out there that this place is a much better place because of all your efforts,” he said.

He applauded the Community Foundation for its work as an organization and the previous Tribute Luncheon honorees.

“They represent the best of our community, and they’re a role good model for us all to copy,” Parr said after the luncheon.

This was the first year for the Philanthropist of the Day raffle, Gerling said, and the foundation hopes to grow the pool to $5,000 next year.

“I’m just fortunate that my card was pulled,” Parr said after the luncheon, saying it was not a difficult decision to choose Voices for Children, CASA.

Each of the three tributes included an introduction by someone special to them and a video to recognize their contributions to the community and local nonprofits.

“Lina and Kenny are the most giving when their giving can make a huge difference in the lives of so many,” Tina Duncan said introducing the tribute video for her twin sister and brother-in-law Lina and Kenny Lawson. “From corporate sponsorships to bidding on live and silent auctions, purchasing raffle tickets or donating from CC Creation, their giving creates change; their giving creates progress; their giving makes a difference in the lives of this community.”

Kenny Lawson said giving can include all kinds of resources, and that is what makes the Community Foundation so strong is the number of different resources people give to it.

Pat Guseman said it is “absolutely amazing” the number of people second honoree Keith Halsell has impacted in her decades of involvement in nine nonprofits, especially The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station.

Her pastor, Rev. Ted Foote of First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, said in the video tribute, “Her outreach to people that she does not even know in her outreach through organizations and institutions for people she does not know, that’s what philanthropy and philanthropic involvement is all about.”

Halsell said the work volunteers in the community do can be summed up in a quote from Evangeline Booth, fourth general of the Salvation Army: “There is no reward equal to that of doing the most good to the most people in the most need.”

Jerry Fox, introducing final honorees Becky and B. Don Russell, said philanthropy might start with money, but it goes beyond the financial impact to include giving of oneself, encouragement and work.

In the video tribute, Stephanie Singleton said, Becky Russell is hard to say no to.

“As a matter of fact, she’s almost impossible to say no to, so along with the energy and the enthusiasm, before you know it, whether you thought you were going to sign on or not, you have,” she said.

Russell joked at the podium that she thinks she really has asked every person in the room to support a nonprofit at some point, and said she is not done.

She highlighted the ways the community has come together to support the community and said there is a reason people stay in the Brazos Valley or move to the area when they retire.

“This community is truly remarkable,” Becky Russell, one of this year’s honorees, said. “When I think of all we have accomplished together, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for all of your giving hearts because giving is important.

“Giving changes the world. But most important, giving changes us.”

