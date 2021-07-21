Community forum on policing, east Bryan firework incidents set for Thursday night

Community members have organized a public forum Thursday evening to discuss policing, race and widely discussed firework-related incidents on July 4.

The Bryan Police Department responded to multiple calls on the evening of July 4 about people shooting fireworks at cars and at people in a few blocks in east Bryan. More than 15 officers responded, and the police department said three officers were injured; 10 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including assault of a public servant, interference with public duties and possession of fireworks.

As footage of the mayhem and images of injuries sustained by police spread, so did outrage and dismay. Many expressed support for local law enforcement.

Numerous community members have since claimed that BPD’s edited footage was designed to depict a specific image of chaos, and that the heavily minority community was over-policed and targeted in ways that predominantly white communities may not be.

Bryan resident Sedrick Gilbert led the organization of Thursday’s forum, which will be held at the Brazos Valley African American Museum. Gilbert told The Eagle Tuesday afternoon that his goal is to foster discussion — not only between police and residents, but also among individuals of various viewpoints.